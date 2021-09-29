10 Things to do in Memphis this weekend: October 1st - 3rd

The Fall season is upon us, and that means sports, shopping, and all things spooky. Throw in a beer garden, trivia night, and a music festival, and you've got yourself a jam-packed weekend!

1. Memphis Redbirds Fan Appreciation Weekend

Wednesday, September 29th through Sunday, October 3rd - Autozone Park

This week is your last chance to see the Redbirds in 2021, and they're ending their season with a fan appreciation weekend! Head down to Autozone Park to watch the Redbirds battle the Charlotte Knights in a five-game series season finale, with specialty ticket deals, discounted merchandise, and other fun surprises all week long. The fun kicks off Wednesday with a lunchtime game. Take your pup to the park on Thursday. Save your appetite for Friday with Memphis Redbirds BBQ sauce and dry rub giveaways and All-You-Can-Eat Ribs ticket packages. Saturday and Sunday take advantage of specialty tickets and receive a free St. Louis Cardinals Puffy Vest, 2006 World Series trophy replica, or a Costway Red Canopy Chair. Don't forget about the $10 dugout and field box seats with $10 concession credits, and special deals at the team store all weekend long.

See here for all the details of the event, or check out the official Memphis Redbirds website.

2. Harry Potter Movie Trivia at Crosstown Brewing Company

Wednesday, September 29th @ 7:00 pm - Crosstown Concourse

All wizards, Muggles, and Memphians are invited! On this special night of Cerrito Trivia, each round will be about a different Harry Potter film. Trivia is free to play, but there's a 20 team maximum so reserve your team's spot today! This event takes place outdoors, and masks are required. Prizes for the first, second, and third trivia winners and best team name. All ages are welcome.

Register your team here.

3. Live in the Courtyard: Max Kaplan & the Magics

Thursday, September 30th @ 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm - Tug's Casual Grill

Spend your Thursday evening by the river with music, cocktails, and dinner. Harbor Town starts the weekend early with live local musicians playing great music for Tug's and Paulette's guests in the Courtyard every Thursday. Check out the Tug's menu here!

4. Movies at Crosstown Concourse

Thursday, Sept. 30th at 7:00 pm

Tickets: $5 at the door

The Crosstown Arthouse Film Series presents Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror. A History of Folk Horror explores the folk horror phenomenon from its beginnings in a trilogy of films – Michael Reeves’ Witchfinder General, Piers Haggard’s Blood on Satan’s Claw, and Robin Hardy’s The Wicker Man.



Saturday, October 2nd: Fright-tober

2:00 pm - Watcher in the Woods (1980, Rated PG)

7:00 pm - Eve’s Bayou (1997, Rated R)

Tickets: Free

Throughout the month of October, Crosstown Concourse presents Fright-tober at Crosstown Theater! Every Saturday in October they will be featuring spooky, kid-friendly matinees at 2 pm and even spookier adult-themed horror films in the evenings at 7 pm. Tickets are free, but capacity is limited so registration is required.

To preview the full film schedule and other events presented by Crosstown Arts, see their website.

5. Dixon Beer Garden

Friday, October 1st @ 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm - Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Stay cool in the Dixon Gardens and enjoy the best of Memphis' craft beer. Brewers on site will be Grind City Brewing, Crosstown Brewing, Wiseacre Brewing, Meddlesome Brewing, Memphis Made, Beale Street Brewing, and Ghost River Brewing. There will also be selections of beer by Buster’s Liquors and Wines, and more! This is the first of three Beer Garden events that will also feature live music from local artist Kiña del Mar, yard games, as well as food from Park+Cherry. Chairs and tables will be available, but feel free to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.

All ages are welcome and entry is free, but ID's are required to purchase alcohol. See here for additional details.

6. Mempho Music Fest ‘21

Friday, October 1st through Sunday, October 3rd - Memphis Botanic Garden

Mempho Music Festival is making a reappearance this year, and it's coming into town HOT! It has an all-new location and a stellar lineup, with headliners like Widespread Panic, The Avett Brothers, and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and local favorites such as Southern Avenue and Lucky 7 Brass Band. This year's Mempho Music Fest will be held in the Radians Ampitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden, and there are still limited tickets left! You can still buy 3-day General Admission passes for $185 and single-day admission for Sunday at $80. Sorry folks, but all the VIP passes are sold out, as well as single-day tickets for Friday and Saturday.

Don't miss your chance to join the Mempho Fest party, buy your tickets directly on their website today!

7. Mistletoe Merchants of Memphis

Friday, October 1st through Sunday, October 3rd - Agricenter International

It may just be Fall, but it's not too late to start your holiday shopping! With over 150 handpicked merchants showcasing their gourmet foods, beauty products, gifts, trendy fashion, and newest home décor ideas, there is something for everyone at Mistletoe Merchants. There will be a photo booth, silent auction, and of course fantastic shopping all weekend long!

Friday night is girls' night out with complimentary wine, wine cocktails, and wine glass with the purchase of a Margaritas & Mistletoe ticket.

Saturday morning, enjoy muffins and mimosas while you shop, so come early and shop all day. Each shopper with a Muffins & Mimosas ticket receives a complimentary souvenir mimosa cup, mimosas, and a muffin.

Sunday, enjoy more shopping and lots of fun! Purchase your tickets in advance and receive a free market tote. For the complete schedule and more information, see their website.

8. Memphis Modern Market at MoSH

Friday, October 1st through Sunday, October 3rd - Pink Palace Museum

Hosted by the Museum of Science & History at the Pink Palace, the Memphis Modern Market is part of a 3-month series of weekend-long local maker’s markets being held in the lobby, mezzanine, and Bodine Exhibit Hall on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Shop and explore the work of local artists, vintage sellers, and boutiques from the Memphis area. The hours for the market are as follows:

Friday 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm -- Preview Shop

Saturday 10:30 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday 12 noon - 5:00 pm

9. Memphis Grizzlies Open Practice

Sunday, October 3rd @ 12:30 p.m. - FedExForum

The Grizzlies are gearing up to tip-off this season with their annual Open Practice. The doors open at 1:00 p.m, but you should make plans to get there early so you can be part of the Plaza Party starting at 12:30. Another reason to get there early is that the first 500 fans receive an autographed photo of a Grizzlies player! The event will include entertainment from the Grizz Girls and Claw Crew, plus fan giveaways and head-to-head charity competitions. Open Practice is free to the public and free parking is available in the Gossett Motors Garage.

For everything you need to know about this event, check out the Memphis Grizzlies website.

10. Metal Museum Pumpkin Patch

Sunday, October 3rd @ 10:00 am until 12:00 pm OR 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm - Metal Museum

Tickets: $60 per family (up to 5 participants)

Have some family-friendly Fall fun at the Memphis Metal Museum! You'll use strips of copper to create 3-dimensional pumpkin sculptures for each member of the group. You'll also learn to use textures and embossing tools to further individualize your designs! Spots are limited, so book now! Pre-registration is required, and registration ends at noon the day before the scheduled class

For more information or to register your family, see here.

For more articles like this, follow me. I write about Tennessee travel and all things Memphis, including community events, live music, festivals, and all the best food and drink!

What to read next:

Sports are back in Memphis this Fall

Where to find Fall family fun around Memphis

Take a Fall beach break from Memphis with flights for less than $100 on Allegiant Airlines

Don't miss out on last-minute tickets for Mempho Music Festival

Get your adrenaline fix in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee

Outdoor activities for kids in Memphis

Escape to Chattanooga with these outdoor adventures

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.