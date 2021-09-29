Sports are back in Memphis this Fall!

Fall is officially here, and you know what that means. Sports! Get ready for NBA basketball, professional soccer, minor-league baseball, and my personal favorite, Memphis Tigers Football! Season openers, fan appreciation, and league play-offs add up to good times in Memphis this Fall. Here's what you need to know about the status of our hometown sports teams.

Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Memphis Grizzlies

The 2021-2022 Memphis Grizzlies season officially kicks off on Wednesday, October 20th at 7:00 pm at the FedEx Forum, but that doesn't mean we have to wait until then to see the Grizz in action. With six preseason games scheduled and the team's annual open practice this weekend, you can catch up with your favorites and get to know the newcomers before the season even starts!

The Grizzlies are gearing up to tip-off this season with their annual Open Practice on Sunday, October 3rd at 1:30 p.m. at the FedExForum. The doors open at 1:00 p.m, but you should make plans to get there early so you can be part of the Plaza Party starting at 12:30. Another reason to get there early is that the first 500 fans receive an autographed photo of a Grizzlies player! The event will include entertainment from the Grizz Girls and Claw Crew, plus fan giveaways and head-to-head charity competitions. Open Practice is free to the public and free parking is available in the Gossett Motors Garage.

You can purchase 22- and 10-Game Packs now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online at grizzlies.com/tickets/game-packs. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow them on Twitter (@memgrizz). To see the full 2021-22 season schedule and buy tickets for home games, see here.

901 FC

Memphis 901 FC has found itself in a playoff position following a 1-1 draw with division leader Louisville City FC last weekend. Saturday evening’s draw with Louisville clinched Memphis's fourth place position in the Central Division standings and into a playoff position, while knocking Louisville out of the running for a playoff spot. Memphis will travel to Tulsa this weekend to face FC Tulsa on Saturday at 7:00 p.m., and the match can be seen on CW 30 Memphis and ESPN+. Although Memphis is traveling this weekend they still have six home games left, with the last game scheduled for Saturday, October 30th.

For the latest information on the team, visit www.memphis901fc.com or follow the club's social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

University of Memphis Football

The Memphis Tigers started off the season strong with wins against Nicholls, Arkansas State, and Mississippi State. They had a tough loss to UTSA last week, but are still looking good as they prepare to start their conference play. The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, October 2nd when the team opens up American Athletic Conference play against Temple in Philadelphia. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.



Single-game and season tickets for Memphis Football are on sale and can be purchased online at www.GoTigersGoTix.com or by calling (901) 678-2331.

Memphis Redbirds

This week is your last chance to see the Redbirds in 2021, and they're ending their season with a fan appreciation weekend! Head down to Autozone Park to watch the Redbirds battle the Charlotte Knights in a five-game series season finale, with specialty ticket deals, discounted merchandise, and other fun surprises all week long. The fun kicks off Wednesday with a lunchtime game. Take your pup to the park on Thursday. Save your appetite for Friday with Memphis Redbirds BBQ sauce and dry rub giveaways and All-You-Can-Eat Ribs ticket packages. Saturday and Sunday take advantage of specialty tickets and receive a free St. Louis Cardinals Puffy Vest, 2006 World Series trophy replica, or a Costway Red Canopy Chair. Don't forget about the $10 dugout and field box seats with $10 concession credits, and special deals at the team store all weekend long.

See here for all the details of the event, or check out the official Memphis Redbirds website.

