Take a Fall beach break from Memphis with flights for less than $100 on Allegiant Airlines

Allegiant Airlines is your direct connection from Memphis to the beaches of Florida. Take advantage of these October flight deals and make your plans for a Fall beach getaway today!

Photo by Lance Asper on Unsplash

Orlando

Allegiant Airlines currently offers non-stop flights from Memphis to Orlando on Mondays and Fridays that you can snag for less than $100 if you're flexible with your travel dates. Allegiant flies into the smaller of the two Orlando airports, but you can't beat these prices! Don't think of Orlando as a typical beach destination? You may not know that there are actually quite a few beaches you can easily drive to just a short distance away. Cocoa Beach, Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, and Canaveral National Seashore are all nearby locations on the Atlantic coast that you can drive to in under an hour. These east coast beaches offer big waves, water sports, deep-sea fishing, sand dunes, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and all things beachy.

St. Pete-Clearwater

If you prefer the blue waters of the Gulf Coast, Allegiant can get you there, too. Fly into St. Pete-Clearwater, where the beaches of Treasure Island, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Siesta Key are calling your name! Allegiant offers flights from Memphis to St. Pete every Sunday and Thursday in the month of October, with round-trip fares less than $100 with the right date combination. You can be at one of these west coast beaches with just a short flight from Memphis, enjoying the white sands, turquoise waters, and tropical vibes.

Fort Lauderdale

Allegiant is your direct connection from Memphis to the beaches of Fort Lauderdale and Miami. There are non-stop flights from Memphis to Fort Lauderdale every Saturday, Sunday, and Thursday through October 16th, then it switches to Thursdays and Sundays only. If you choose your dates carefully you can book your ticket for under $100. This gives you more money to enjoy Florida's two most famous beach towns. Head to Miami for upscale dining, legendary nightlife, and beaches where the sand and the parties are always hot! In Fort Lauderdale, chill out with the laid-back vibes and sun-kissed sands during the day, then discover craft beer, canals, and boardwalks in the evening.

For more articles like this, follow me. I write about Tennessee travel and all things Memphis, including community events, live music, festivals, and all the best food and drink!

