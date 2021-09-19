Memphis, TN

Don't miss out on last minute tickets for Mempho Music Festival

Uncharted Traveling

That's right folks, the Mempho Music Festival is making a reappearance this year, and it's coming into town HOT! It has an all-new location and a stellar lineup, with headliners like Widespread Panic, The Avett Brothers, and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and local favorites such as Southern Avenue and Lucky 7 Brass Band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbiOa_0c0liJ4800

This year's Mempho Music Fest will be held in the Radians Ampitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden and is scheduled for October 1st through the 3rd. Don't have your tickets yet? Not to worry, there are some limited tickets left! You can still buy 3-day General Admission passes for $185 and single-day admission for Sunday at $80. Sorry folks, but all the VIP passes are sold out, as well as single-day tickets for Friday and Saturday. Don't miss your chance to join the Mempho Fest party, buy your tickets directly on their website today!

A variety of food vendors will be on-site, along with hydration stations. No pets, camping, or outside food and drinks are allowed, but there will be guaranteed good times! Here's a rundown of what to expect at the Mempho Music Festival this year.

Charity Auction

Mempho Music Fest is an official partner of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The festival is holding a charity auction, where all proceeds go to support St. Jude and its mission to find cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Bidding opens on Monday, September 27th at 12:00 pm and will close on Sunday, October 3rd at 5:00 pm. The great thing is that you don't have to be at the festival to participate in the auction! For a list of auction items and to start bidding, see here!

Whatever Dome

Get your groove on under the glow of this modular art installation and dance floor. The dome features a propane flame shooting out the top of the ceiling, and a silent disco underneath! Dance to some of Memphis' hottest DJ's in a disco experience like no other! Click here for the 2021 dome lineup.

Daily Schedule and Music Lineup

The festival runs Friday through Sunday, with gates opening at 3:00 on Friday and 2:00 on Saturday and Sunday. There are two stages, where music will play all day long until 11:00 on Friday and Saturday, and 9:00 on Sunday. So you can still make it to work on Monday morning! For a full musical lineup with times for both stages, see the schedule here.

Covid-19 Protocols

Mempho Music Fest is dedicated to protecting the safety of all patrons, artists, and staff. To attend the festival this year, proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result, along with an ID, will be required. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours of attending Mempho Fest. According to the Mempho Fest website, if you choose not to comply with these safety protocols after purchasing a ticket, you can request a refund through Ticketmaster. The ticket refund window will be open September 17th-24th.

Volunteer

Mempho Music Festival recently announced on their Facebook page that they are still in need of volunteers for the weekend! This could be a great way to enjoy some of the music for free! To volunteer for the festival, fill out their signup form here.

For more information on the Mempho Fest weekend, check the FAQ's on their website for festival logistics, parking, and a full list of do's and don'ts.

Follow me to keep up to date with all things Memphis. I write about travel, community events, live music, festivals, and all the best food and drink!

What to read next:

How to Master the Tennessee Whiskey Trail

Searching for the best cookies in Memphis

Get your adrenaline fix in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee

Memphis food trucks that specialize in street food

Escape to Chattanooga with these outdoor adventures

Famous filming locations in Memphis: 3 iconic movies

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Local city guide for Memphis Tennessee, reporting on current events, entertainment, and all the best places to eat and drink. And a few cocktail recipes here and there!

Memphis, TN
834 followers

More from Uncharted Traveling

Memphis, TN

Memphis food trucks perfect for lunch on the go

The food truck scene in Memphis is hitting the streets and serving up scrumptious meals all over town! We've got sweet smelling BBQ, gourmet grilled cheese, hot wings with bourbon sauce, and even a hibachi grill on wheels. If you see one of these food trucks parked in your part of town, don't pass it by. Stop and see what the fuss is all about, because these aren't just any ordinary food trucks!

Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Don't be one of these annoying travelers

Do you miss travel the way it used to be? We may all wish we could be on a plane headed to a bucket list destination, but we certainly don't miss the people who can make those flights miserable. For those of us experienced travelers, there are certain unwritten rules we learn over time. And then there are the people who break those rules. Things that can either make or break the travel experience for the people around you. Let's call it airline etiquette. And let’s call out the people who suck at it. You know who you are. And we hate you.

Read full story
Tennessee State

How to master the Tennessee Whiskey Trail

Find adventure and fun on the Tennessee Whiskey TrailPhoto by Thomas Thompson/Unsplash. I first learned about the Tennessee Whiskey Trail on a trip home from Chattanooga to Memphis, when my boyfriend (now husband) and I made the decision to take a short detour and check out the George Dickel distillery in Cascade Hollow. He was already a whiskey lover and was pretty pumped to add to his extensive liquor collection. But me, I was a different story. What exactly was whiskey neat, and was it good or bad if it burned on the way down?

Read full story
3 comments
Memphis, TN

10 Things to do in Memphis this weekend: September 17 - 19

Memphis will be showcasing some of its best events this weekend. Live at the Garden with Sheryl Crow, Tiger football, and the Cooper-Young Festival top the list, but there's plenty more music, shopping, and fun to be had around town!

Read full story
5 comments

Helping your kids learn to love travel: take the stress out of flying

Traveling with your kids can be one of the most rewarding experiences you will ever bless them with. It can teach them about history, open their minds and palates to new foods, and give them cultural experiences they will carry with them for the rest of their lives. However, travel can also take a toll mentally and physically on their little bodies if they are not prepared. Do your kids, and yourself, a favor, and take the time to teach your kids to travel before embarking on a flight across the country, or around the world!

Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

A local non-profit is assisting Afghanistan refugees start new lives in Memphis: here's how you can help too

It's hard to ignore the scenes coming out of Afghanistan. Families fleeing their homes to find safety and protection, leaving with only what they can carry and the clothes on their back. The massive effort it is taking to evacuate so many people is staggering. They are being transported to U.S. military bases all across Europe as temporary safe-havens. But what happens next?

Read full story
31 comments
Memphis, TN

Famous filming locations in Memphis: 3 iconic movies

Memphis may be far removed from Hollywood; however, we can claim more than a few movie filming locations. Whether you’re visiting from out of town and looking for something other than the typical tourist attractions, or if you live here and want to be a tourist in your own city, why not go on a film tour of Memphis? Here are a few of the most famous movies that have been filmed in Memphis, and where you can find some pretty cool filming locations.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Where to find music in Memphis this weekend: September 9 - 12

If you want live music in Memphis this weekend, you have no excuse not to find some. We've done the research for you you, and the music will start on Thursday and continue all weekend long!

Read full story
Memphis, TN

12 Things to do in Memphis this weekend: September 10 - 12

Get out and do something different this weekend! Enjoy family board games, the botanic garden after hours, local theater productions, an art exhibition, or a magic show in a historic mansion!

Read full story
3 comments
Tennessee State

Recipes from the Tennessee Whiskey Trail: Redneck Russian

Who needs vodka when you have white corn whiskey? Inspired by the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, this White Russian recipe has gone country, and it's delicious!. The White Russian cocktail is traditionally made with vodka, coffee liqueur, and cream. We turned this recipe country by using Tennessee white corn whiskey from George Dickel Distillery instead of vodka, and we may never go back. It's got a kick to it, and we love it!

Read full story
Memphis, TN

It's a Food Truck Garden Party at the Memphis Botanic Garden

Food trucks, gardens, and music, oh my! Add some excitement to your hump day this week and head down to the Memphis Botanic Garden on Wednesday, September 8th from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm for this month's Food Truck Garden Party!

Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Searching for the best cookies in Memphis

Calling all cookie fanatics! I recently put out a question to all of my Memphis friends and family, asking where to find the best cookies in Memphis. I already had my personal list of favorites, but was hoping to add a few new places as well. So here you have it, from chewy to crunchy, sweet to salty, and everything in between, all the best cookies in the 901!

Read full story
2 comments
Memphis, TN

4 Memphis food trucks that specialize in street food

In the mood for scrumptious street food? Hopefully one of these food trucks will be close-by this week, because they serve up lunch menus that put the fabulous in food truck!. Get a Philly Cheesesteak with some Memphis flair at Eric's Grill & Catering Food Truck!Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling.

Read full story
3 comments
Memphis, TN

The Best Brunch in Memphis

Brunch in Memphis brings out best in us. It’s the perfect ending to a weekend, or the perfect beginning to a Sunday Funday. Here's where to find the best brunch in the Bluff City!

Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

10 Things to do in Memphis this weekend: September 3 - 6

Get geared up for a long weekend, Memphis! There's no shortage of things to do this Labor Day, with food trucks, free music, football, and full moon kayaking, just to name a few!

Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

There's a whole lot happening at the Memphis Museum of Science and History this weekend

There's always something going on at the Memphis Museum of Science and History, with fun opportunities to learn about the history of Memphis, the nature around us, and the skies above us!

Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Plan a last-minute trip from Memphis to Orlando for Labor Day Weekend

It's not too late to book a weekend getaway to Orlando for Labor Day. Check out these flight and lodging deals that will have you packing your bags for the most magical place on earth!

Read full story
Tennessee State

Stay at one of these Tennessee Bed and Breakfasts for Labor Day

Planning a last-minute getaway for Labor Day Weekend? These Bed and Breakfasts still have availability and are waiting for you with cozy rooms, freshly made breakfast, and lots of rest and relaxation.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

The Cooper-Young Festival is back!

The Cooper-Young Festival is making its 2021 comeback, and here's everything you need to know about Memphis' most loved street fest. Don't miss the best street fest in Memphis!Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy