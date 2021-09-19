Don't miss out on last minute tickets for Mempho Music Festival

That's right folks, the Mempho Music Festival is making a reappearance this year, and it's coming into town HOT! It has an all-new location and a stellar lineup, with headliners like Widespread Panic, The Avett Brothers, and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and local favorites such as Southern Avenue and Lucky 7 Brass Band.

This year's Mempho Music Fest will be held in the Radians Ampitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden and is scheduled for October 1st through the 3rd. Don't have your tickets yet? Not to worry, there are some limited tickets left! You can still buy 3-day General Admission passes for $185 and single-day admission for Sunday at $80. Sorry folks, but all the VIP passes are sold out, as well as single-day tickets for Friday and Saturday. Don't miss your chance to join the Mempho Fest party, buy your tickets directly on their website today!

A variety of food vendors will be on-site, along with hydration stations. No pets, camping, or outside food and drinks are allowed, but there will be guaranteed good times! Here's a rundown of what to expect at the Mempho Music Festival this year.

Charity Auction

Mempho Music Fest is an official partner of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The festival is holding a charity auction, where all proceeds go to support St. Jude and its mission to find cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Bidding opens on Monday, September 27th at 12:00 pm and will close on Sunday, October 3rd at 5:00 pm. The great thing is that you don't have to be at the festival to participate in the auction! For a list of auction items and to start bidding, see here!

Whatever Dome

Get your groove on under the glow of this modular art installation and dance floor. The dome features a propane flame shooting out the top of the ceiling, and a silent disco underneath! Dance to some of Memphis' hottest DJ's in a disco experience like no other! Click here for the 2021 dome lineup.

Daily Schedule and Music Lineup

The festival runs Friday through Sunday, with gates opening at 3:00 on Friday and 2:00 on Saturday and Sunday. There are two stages, where music will play all day long until 11:00 on Friday and Saturday, and 9:00 on Sunday. So you can still make it to work on Monday morning! For a full musical lineup with times for both stages, see the schedule here.

Covid-19 Protocols

Mempho Music Fest is dedicated to protecting the safety of all patrons, artists, and staff. To attend the festival this year, proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result, along with an ID, will be required. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours of attending Mempho Fest. According to the Mempho Fest website, if you choose not to comply with these safety protocols after purchasing a ticket, you can request a refund through Ticketmaster. The ticket refund window will be open September 17th-24th.

Volunteer

Mempho Music Festival recently announced on their Facebook page that they are still in need of volunteers for the weekend! This could be a great way to enjoy some of the music for free! To volunteer for the festival, fill out their signup form here.

For more information on the Mempho Fest weekend, check the FAQ's on their website for festival logistics, parking, and a full list of do's and don'ts.

