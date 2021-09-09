Memphis, TN

Where to find music in Memphis this weekend: September 9 - 12

Uncharted Traveling

If you want live music in Memphis this weekend, you have no excuse not to find some. We've done the research for you you, and the music will start on Thursday and continue all weekend long!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVwmw_0br1pL6r00
Photo Credit: Gabriel Gurrola on Unsplash

Thursday, September 9th

Live in the Courtyard: Max Kaplan & the Magics @ Tug's Casual Grill

6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Cost: Free to customers

Spend your Thursday evening by the river with music, cocktails, and dinner. Harbor Town starts the weekend early with live local musicians playing great music for Tug's and Paulette's guests in the Courtyard every Thursday. Check out the Tug's menu here!

Reckless Kelly with Tylor & The Train Robber @ Lafayette's Music Room

8:00 pm

Tickets: $25 via Ticketweb

Doors open at 6:00 pm. General Admission seats cost $25 and are first-come, first-serve in what they call Vegas-style seating, which means you will be seated with other guests. You can also choose a Four-Course Price Fixed Dinner for one ($70) or two ($130) (Tax & Gratuity Included). You can see the menu options and buy tickets on Ticketweb.

Stephanie Mills & Jeffrey Osborne @ The Orpheum Theatre

8:00 pm

Tickets: $68 - $98 via Ticketmaster

Enjoy an evening of Classic soul starring Stephanie Mills and Jeffrey Osborne as part of the 32nd Southern Heritage Classic Cultural Celebration. The Orpheum Theatre puts the safety of its patrons, performers, staff, and volunteers as a top priority, and they encourage you to review their Covid-19 guidelines before purchasing your tickets and arriving at the venue. They can be found at orpheum-memphis.com/covid19. For more information and to buy your tickets, see here.

Pretty Tied Up - Guns n' Roses Tribute @ Hi Tone Cafe

8:00 pm

Tickets: $12 in Advance

The 80's are calling, and they want you at Hi Tone on Thursday night! Get your big hair band fix with Pretty Tied Up - Guns N’ Roses Tribute Band in the Big Room Upstairs

Friday, September 10th

Buddy Albert Nemenz @ Lafayette's Music Room

6:00 pm

Cost: Free ·

Lafayette’s Music Room is the spot to enjoy great food, good local conversation, and some of the best live music in town, seven nights a week. Tables are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so get there early and enjoy some of their excellent food before the show.

Fab Friday Laser Shows @ The Planetarium

7:00 pm

Cost: $10 ($1 discount for members)

Every Friday during the month of September, you can "see" the music of legendary rock artists Elton John, Queen, and David Bowie. Listen to the music as laser lights dance across the Big Screen in the Planetarium. This show is not recommended for children. Tickets must be purchase online, and the box office will not be open the night of the show. Buy tickets here. Show times are listed below. You should arrive at least 15 minutes before showtime, there is no entry after the show begins.

  • 7:00 PM - Elton John
  • 8:30 PM - Queen
  • 10:00 PM  - David Bowie

Brothers Osborne @ The Orpheum Theatre

7:30 pm

Tickets: $39.50 - $79.50 via Ticketmaster

It's the "We're not for Everyone" Tour featuring Skeletons, Brothers Osborne's third studio album. The tour name signifies the band of brothers' proud declaration of uniqueness and boundary-breaking country songs that combine the twang of southern music with the groove and guitar-driven swagger of rock & roll. For more information, see the Orpheum Theater website.

Karaoke Fridays! @ The Casual Pint and The Rec Room

Make your own live music with Karaoke nights at The Casual Pint on the Highland Strip or the Rec Room in the Broad Avenue Arts District.

The Casual Pint

8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Get your signature songs ready and head down to the Casual pint Friday night at 8pm! They'll have the background music and the beers, you bring the fun!

The Rec Room

9:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Start warming up your vocal chords, choose a song, and get ready for that mic drop! Karaoke Fridays at Rec with DJ Eggroll are back and better than ever! Mark your calendars and get ready to sing your heart out!

obiscuithead / Devth Angel / Mado @ Hi Tone Cafe

9:00 pm in the Big Room Upstairs

Tickets: $12 in advance

Hi-Tone Cafe never disappoints when it comes to musical talent. Whether you've got alternative musical taste, or you like gritty rock n' roll, or urban funk, this long-standing music venue is a constant in the Memphis music scene. The doors open at 9:00, and the show starts at 10:00.

Alicja-pop + Opossums @ Bar DKDC

9:00 pm *OUTDOORS*

Tickets: bardkdc.com

In the heart of Cooper Young, Bar DKDC never disappoints with their musical talent, or food for that matter. Stop by this funky spot for some international street food, specialty cocktails, and some local Memphis soul music. Check out their website for more information and to see their current menu.

Saturday, September 11th

MEMPHIS ALL STARS @ Railgarten

8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

There’s always a party at Railgarten, a creatively designed indoor/outdoor space at a former rail yard near the corner of Central Avenue and Cooper Street. Railgarten is a full-service venue, with food, drinks, and fun for everyone! Check them out here!

Southerland @ The Tin Roof

8:00 pm

Cost: Free

Country band SOUTHERLAND will rock the stage as part of the Nashville Hits the Roof series at the Tin Roof on Beale Street. This free concert series features the hottest up-and-coming acts in country music. Check out Southerland this Saturday, and check back often for new acts to be announced!

The Fast Mothers / The Cancellations @ Hi Tone

9:00 in the Small Room Downstairs

Tickets: $10 in advance

Hi-Tone Cafe never disappoints when it comes to musical talent. Whether you've got alternative musical taste, or you like gritty rock n' roll, or urban funk, this long-standing music venue is a constant in the Memphis music scene. The doors open at 9:00, and the show starts at 10:00.

Lucky 7 Brass Band @ Bar DKDC

9:30 pm *OUTDOORS*

Tickets: bardkdc.com

In the heart of Cooper Young, Bar DKDC never disappoints with their musical talent, or food for that matter. Stop by this funky spot for some international street food, specialty cocktails, and some local Memphis soul music. Check out their website for more information and to see their current menu.

Sunday, September 12th

Grassfire Bluegrass Band @ Loflin Yard

12:00 pm - 3:00 pm in the Coachhouse

Enjoy amazing Bluegrass jams from the beloved Grassfire band over brunch in the Coachhouse at Loflin Yard for a Bluesy and Boozy Sunday Funday. Bring your kids, neighbors, friends, and even your dog. With yard games, fire pits, rocking chairs, and waterfalls, this super cool rail yard turned fun and funky hangout is always loads of fun!

MIGHTY SOULS BRASS BAND @ Railgarten

1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Cost: Free

If you haven't been to Railgarten yet, you absolutely must check it out! This is an afternoon show, so bring your kids, friends, neighbors, and even your parents if they're cool. There's plenty of fun and games to keep your kiddos occupied while you listen to some of Memphis's best local live music.

Night Time Jazz Brunch w/ DJ Nya @ Hi Tone Cafe

7:00 pm in the Big Room Upstairs

Cost: Free

Who says you can't have brunch at night? At the Night Time Jazz Brunch presented by Studio88, we say you can! There's no cover, and they'll be serving brunch and drinks all night, so what's stopping you? The bar and kitchen open at 5:00, and the music starts at 7:00.

Follow me to keep up to date with all things Memphis. I write about travel, community events, live music, festivals, and all the best food and drink!

