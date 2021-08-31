4 Memphis food trucks that specialize in street food

In the mood for scrumptious street food? Hopefully one of these food trucks will be close-by this week, because they serve up lunch menus that put the fabulous in food truck!

Get a Philly Cheesesteak with some Memphis flair at Eric's Grill & Catering Food Truck! Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Lynnie’s Links & Drinks

The "Best of the Wurst"! Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Lynnie's Links and Drinks' “Best of the Wurst” slogan is not an understatement when it comes to the quality of food coming out of this food truck! You can find any type of sausage you might like under their “signature links” menu, including Polish, Andouille, Italian, and Bratwurst, which are all made fresh daily and topped with layers of tasty fixings. You'll feel like you're on the streets of New York or Chicago when you grab one of these links for lunch. In addition to their signature links, you can find a variety of hotdogs and hamburgers including a vegetarian-friendly turkey burger, which a friend described as the best turkey burger she had ever had! You can round out your meal with a variety of typical grill sides or a classic bag of chips with an ice-cold bottle of soda. What better lunch could you really ask for on a warm summer day? Here's where to find them this week.

Tuesday 11am-3pm @ Ingram Micro (3820 Micro Drive, 38053)

Thursday 11am-2pm @ LeBonheur Children's Hospital (848 Adams Avenue, 38103)

Eat at Eric’s Grill & Catering

A little bit of Philly brought to the streets of Memphis! Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Have you ever dreamed of a Philly cheesesteak/cheeseburger combo?! I hadn’t until I ventured up to the Eat at Eric’s food truck, but now this little culinary concoction is what all my dreams are made of. Picture a hoagie bun with all the cheesesteak fixings, but substitute the shaved beef for two cheeseburger patties. Add a side of fries, and you have the “Cheeseburger Hoagie” that lives front and center on the menu. You're not going to find this on the streets of Philly, but that's okay because we like it this way just fine! If you are not in the mood for a cheeseburger cheesesteak, as I have been calling it, then there are plenty of other menu items, from true Philly cheesesteaks to salads, nachos, and loaded fries. Watch out if you do venture to this truck though, the kindest cashier will try to talk you into getting one of their delicious homemade brownies. Spoiler alert, they are worth every bite! Watch for Eric's Food Truck at these locations this week.

Tuesday 11:30am-2pm @ Highpoint Church (6000 Briarcrest Avenue, 38120)

Wednesday 7am-12pm @ Memphis Auto Auctions (3719 Old Getwell Road, 38118)

Thursday 11am-2pm @ LeBonheur (50 North Dunlap Street, 38103)

Soi Number 9

Thai street food to die for! Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

The Soi Number 9 food truck brings authentic Thai food straight to the streets of Memphis from their bright orange truck, and trust me you don’t want to miss it! The menu options range from sides of spring rolls and pot stickers to rice and noodle bowls. The fat rice noodles were a big hit with the crowd when I was at the truck; however, the Fried Chicken Khao Mun Gai rice bowl took home the gold for me. With the crispiest, juiciest fried chicken pieces I have ever had, ginger rice, and a homemade sweet chili sauce, this meal will definitely have me looking for the Soi Number 9 food truck around town! Soi Number 9 has a permanent space located at UT Health Science Center Food Hall (920 Madison Avenue), and can be found all around town throughout the week. Check their Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter pages for daily locations.

Stick 'Em

StickEm street kabobs will having you going back for more! Jenny Feleciano/Uncharted Traveling

Looking for a quick but hearty lunch option? Look no further than the StickEm food truck! You’ll have your pick of meat options for your kabob, including chicken, steak, shrimp, and tofu or a combination of these. Each meat is seasoned and topped with sauce that adds the perfect touch of flavor and spice to the meal! Seasoned fries, veggies, rice, or a combination of these sides top off your meal for a lunch that will leave you wanting to go back for more. Just don't try to eat a second helping in the same sitting, because the portion sizes will wow you! StickEm has a restaurant located at 1788 Madison Avenue, and can be found roaming the streets of Memphis waiting to serve you the best street food sticks around town! Follow their Facebook or Instagram pages to find them.

