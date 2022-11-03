Why Artificial Intelligence is No Threat to Writers

The trend of AI for writing is gonna slowly die…here’s why…

I think it’s safe to say we’ve entered an age where technology has pretty much taken over every aspect of our lives. From our phones and TVs to our cars and houses.

Everything has to be “smart” these days.

But writing?

Come on.

That’s the last thing you should ever seek to technologize.

AI simply can’t take real human emotion and put it into words that move and inspire.

It can’t take real life personal experiences and draw from that.

It can’t create something out of nothing.

All AI writing software does is steal from writers who’ve worked hard churning out word after word after word day after day after day and year after year after year.

It grabs content already on the internet and jumbles it all together.

Is that the content you want presented to your target audience?

A giant, steaming pile of words some giant mechanical claw scraped out of a barrel of articles and dropped onto a screen in front of you with a sickening thud. (At least, that's how it sounds in my mind's eye.)

But before we get into that, let's briefly define AI software.

What is AI Writing Software?

According to Forbes, "AI writing programs use natural language processing to create or improve written content based on a set of instructions that you give them. Using this technology, you can create content landing pages, blog posts, articles and even email marketing campaigns."

But what exactly is "natural language processing"? And where do they get the language they're processing? From real writers, that's where!

Reasons AI Will Be Crushed Under the Boot of Real Writers

If you're seriously concerned about the fate of your writing career because of all this AI software coming out, these reasons AI writing software is doomed might help you keep your sanity and get back to writing.

1. Not All Writing is Formulaic

The number one reason most writing is considered good is that it doesn't follow the traditional rules of writing or storytelling. It does something different. Something I'm fully convinced a computer just will never be able to do.

Good writing doesn't follow the rules, but great writing breaks the rules in all the right ways.

How does anyone expect AI to do that without an ounce of humanity?

Which brings me to my next point...

2. AI Can't Manufacture Personality

One thing that always stands out to me with good writing is the personality behind the words on the screen. No two authors write the same exact way (unless one plagiarized) and no two authors have had the same experience. And it's that uniqueness and individuality that strangely helps me relate to the voices I'm reading on screen.

How in the world can AI possibly reproduce that?

While it's a nice thought to be able to increase productivity by cutting down writing time, AI for writing just isn't a viable idea in the long run.

3. AI is a Copycat

Most of the AI software out there just grabs bits and pieces of what's on the internet and presents it to you to edit and make your own.

It's a computer so it literally doesn't have an original thought in its...motherboard?

Or any thoughts for that matter. So, while it might be useful for someone who wants to slap together a quick article for their blog that gets them nowhere, let them pine away with their AI software and quietly create a mess that eventually amounts to nothing.

4. AI Makes a Mess

The majority of clients that would normally hire a writer aren't going to want to sift through the mess of junk that AI creates.

Have you seen the jumbled up mess of words some of these programs churn out? And then have the nerve to charge an arm and a leg for it every month.

Simply typing in a word or phrase and getting an entire article (that's actually high-quality, engaging, and original) sounds like science fiction and a lot of these companies will try to convince people that it's the wave of the future.

But don't believe the hype. AI for writing can take several seats.

5. It Brings Up Legal and Ethical Issues

According to The Information, students have been recently using AI software to write their school essays. We already have ethically ambiguous essay-writing services, but add this to the mix and things get even more messy.

Because who do you blame in a situation like this? The plagiarist, obviously, but then going beyond that, how do you prevent it when technology like this exists?

It also makes it easier for writers to steal from other writers, which has been a problem in itself (even on sites like Medium).

Final Thoughts on AI Writing Software

AI writing software will likely be short-lived. While it might help in the short-term, it won't be here for long. AI software doesn't really help anyone, if you think about it.

Yeah, it'll give you content fast...but is fast content really what you want? In the game of content marketing, quality beats quantity every time. Churning out content quickly just to get some content will give you short-lived results, if that.

So, don't let those clever marketers fool you...AI isn't your friend. And it's not here to stay.