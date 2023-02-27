The Life and Reign of Ramses II: An In-Depth Look

Photo by Ujwal Sharma (Empire Weekly)

Ramses II, also known as Ramesses II, was one of the most powerful and influential pharaohs of ancient Egypt. He ruled from 1279 to 1213 BCE, which is considered to be one of the longest reigns in the history of Egypt. He is often referred to as Ramses the Great due to his numerous military conquests, building projects, and diplomatic achievements.

Early Life of Ramses II

Ramses II was born in 1303 BCE in the city of Pi-Ramesses in the eastern Nile Delta. His father, Seti I, was a pharaoh of the 19th dynasty, and his mother was Queen Tuya. Ramses II was the third pharaoh of his dynasty, and he ascended to the throne at the age of 25.

Reign of Ramses II

During his reign, Ramses II embarked on an ambitious building program, constructing numerous temples and monuments throughout Egypt. Some of his most notable construction projects include the Temple of Abu Simbel, the Ramesseum, and the Great Hypostyle Hall in the temple of Karnak.

In addition to his building projects, Ramses II was also a great military leader. He led numerous successful campaigns against Egypt's enemies, including the Hittites, Libyans, and Nubians. His military campaigns extended the borders of Egypt and increased the country's wealth and power.

Diplomatic Achievements of Ramses II

Ramses II was also known for his diplomatic achievements. He negotiated the world's first recorded peace treaty with the Hittites after the Battle of Kadesh in 1274 BCE. This treaty ended the conflict between Egypt and the Hittites and established a lasting peace between the two nations.

Personal Life of Ramses II

Ramses II had a large family, with over 200 wives and concubines and more than 100 children. His first wife was Queen Nefertari, who is famous for her beauty and is considered to be one of the most beloved queens of ancient Egypt. Ramses II also had several other notable wives, including Queen Istnofret, Queen Maathorneferure, and Queen Bintanath.

Death and Legacy of Ramses II

Ramses II died in 1213 BCE at the age of 90. He was buried in the Valley of the Kings in a tomb that was originally intended for his father, Seti I. Ramses II's legacy lives on through the numerous monuments and buildings he constructed, as well as his military conquests and diplomatic achievements.

Conclusion

Ramses II was one of the most powerful and influential pharaohs of ancient Egypt. His reign was marked by numerous military conquests, building projects, and diplomatic achievements. He negotiated the world's first recorded peace treaty and constructed numerous temples and monuments that still stand today. Ramses II's legacy lives on as a testament to his greatness and the enduring power of ancient Egypt.