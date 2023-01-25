Pathaan Movie Review: An ambitious action thriller that lives up to the hype

Photo by YRF (Photo via Empireweekly.com)

Pathaan is set to make box office history in the USA, with a record-breaking performance. The film has already grossed over $460K and is expected to reach $500K in pre-sales by the end of the day. This puts Pathaan on track to achieve a $1 million opening in North America, breaking the record for the highest opening for any Hindi film to date.

"Pathaan" is an ambitious action thriller that marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four long years. The film is an event film of sorts, and it lives up to the hype with its high star power and style. The plot follows India's revocation of article 370 (special status of Jammu and Kashmir) and its impact on a Pakistani officer, who wants India to pay for this 'mistake.' He reaches out to the formidable Jim, an Ex RAW agent wronged by his own people. He is joined by his ravishing accomplice Rubai an ex-ISI agent (Deepika Padukone) with ambiguous motives.

Director Siddharth Anand gives an over-the-top treatment to his spy thriller. He presents it more like a superhero film that needs the massive suspension of disbelief. His fascination and fanboy worship of mainstream Hollywood blockbusters like Marvel films or Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible series to name a few are evident here. Expect Falcon-like wingsuit, exaggerated action & chase sequences, death and gravity-defying stunts on cars, bikes, ice, and helicopters, immortal heroes and villains mouthing punchy dialogues, and a femme fatale and it all seeped in the idea of patriotism.

Action overrides emotions for the major part of the film and given SRK's dominance in that territory, it's interesting how he lets his body do the talking here along with those powerfully evocative eyes. It is his presence that salvages an average script and subpar VFX. While the background score doesn't feel in sync with the scenarios, the title music manages to reflect the heroism and bravado on display.

The film's highlight however is John Abraham's solid portrayal of Jim. Be it his Bane-like masked entry or stunt sequences, John is outstanding and makes a classic case of the villain overshadowing the hero in portions. Deepika Padukone can kick ass and is perfectly cast but her chemistry with SRK feels lackluster and underdeveloped. It lacks the spark that John-SRK's characters share. Dimple Kapadia does a Tenet once again and lends that much-needed gravitas and emotional left to the proceedings. You wish other characters exuded the sincerity of her part.

The YRF spy universe reunites Karan and Arjun to give you an out-and-out whistle moment. If you are willing to overlook the frivolity in dialogues like ‘You are pretty screwed’, Pathaan has all the ingredients of a masala potboiler — slow-mo entries, iconic battle of good versus bad, and most importantly a sexy-smoldering Shah Rukh Khan, who can fight the good fight on and off the screen.

In conclusion, Pathaan is a film that has all the ingredients of a spy thriller, non-stop action, glamorous leads, the guy who can save the world, a high-octane set piece, and an emo line at a time. It has a solid cast and an interesting plot that keeps you engaged throughout the film. Although the VFX could have been better, the film is still a must-watch for fans of the genre. With a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, Pathaan is a film that is definitely worth your time and money.

Source: Empire Weekly