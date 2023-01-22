Managing multiple meetings like a pro: Insights from a university student and entrepreneur

Photo by Photo by Jopwell

As an university student and internet entrepreneur, my days are filled with a wide variety of tasks and responsibilities. One of the most time-consuming and important of these tasks is conducting meetings. Between my startup Empire Weekly and Uzi World Digital, I have over 20 meetings per day on a regular basis.

Managing this many meetings can be challenging, but over the years, I have developed a system that allows me to stay organized and productive, even when my schedule is packed with back-to-back meetings. Here are a few of the strategies that I have found to be most effective:

Prioritize: I begin each day by looking at my schedule and prioritizing the meetings that are most important. This allows me to make sure that I am giving the appropriate amount of attention to the tasks and projects that are most critical to my business. Use technology: I make use of a wide variety of tools and technologies to help me stay organized and manage my meetings. From calendar apps to project management software, these tools allow me to keep track of my schedule, share documents and information with my team, and stay on top of important tasks and deadlines. Be prepared: Before each meeting, I take the time to review the agenda and any relevant materials. This allows me to come into the meeting well-prepared and ready to contribute meaningfully to the discussion. Communicate effectively: I make sure to communicate clearly and effectively with my team and my colleagues. This includes setting clear expectations, providing regular updates, and making sure that everyone is on the same page. Stay focused: I try to stay focused during meetings, even when there may be distractions or interruptions. This allows me to stay engaged and to stay on top of important tasks and deadlines. Take notes: I take notes during each meeting, which allows me to keep track of important information and action items. This also helps me to stay organized and to stay on top of my to-do list. Follow-up: I make sure to follow-up after each meeting to ensure that everything is on track and that any action items have been completed.

By implementing these strategies, I have been able to effectively manage my schedule and stay on top of my meetings, even when my schedule is packed with back-to-back meetings. In addition, I have been able to build strong relationships with my team and colleagues, which has been critical to the success of my businesses.

Of course, it's important to keep in mind that everyone's schedule and priorities are different, so not all of these strategies may work for everyone. However, by experimenting and finding what works best for you, you can develop your own system for managing your meetings and staying productive.

In conclusion, as an entrepreneur and a university student, managing multiple meetings every day can be challenging. But by prioritizing, using technology, being prepared, communicating effectively, staying focused, taking notes and following-up, I am able to stay organized and productive, even when my schedule is packed with back-to-back meetings. I hope that these strategies will help you to manage your own meetings and to achieve success in your own business or profession.