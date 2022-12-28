History of Ancient Egyptian God - Horus

Photo by Fandom

Horus is one of the most well-known and revered deities in ancient Egyptian mythology. He is the god of the sky, kingship, and protection, and is often depicted as a falcon or a falcon-headed man. In this article, we will explore the mythology and symbolism of Horus, as well as his role in ancient Egyptian religion and culture.

According to Egyptian mythology, Horus was the son of the god Osiris and the goddess Isis. Osiris was the god of the underworld and the afterlife, and was killed by his brother Set, the god of chaos and violence. Isis used her magical powers to bring Osiris back to life, and she conceived Horus while Osiris was still in the underworld.

Horus was born to avenge his father's death and reclaim the throne of Egypt, which had been seized by Set. He and Set fought a series of battles, and Horus ultimately emerged victorious. As a result, he became the king of Egypt and the protector of the land.

Horus was often depicted as a falcon or a falcon-headed man, and his name is derived from the Egyptian word for "falcon." The falcon was seen as a symbol of kingship and power, and Horus was considered the embodiment of the perfect king. He was also associated with the sun and the sky, and was revered as a god of protection and justice.

Photo by Big Bad Toy Store

In ancient Egyptian religion, Horus was a major deity and was widely worshipped throughout the country. His cult was especially popular in the city of Edfu, where the Temple of Horus was one of the most important religious sites in the land. The temple was dedicated to the worship of Horus and was home to a number of important rituals and festivals.

In addition to his role as a god of kingship and protection, Horus was also associated with several other aspects of ancient Egyptian life. For example, he was seen as a patron of the arts and sciences, and was revered as a god of learning and wisdom. He was also associated with the military and was revered as a god of victory and strength.

Photo by Monsoon Empress

Horus's enduring legacy can be seen in the many works of art and literature that depict him. He is featured in numerous Egyptian myths and stories, and his image has been found on a wide range of artifacts, including sculptures, jewelry, and coins. Today, Horus is still remembered as one of the most important and influential deities in ancient Egyptian mythology, and his enduring symbol – the falcon – is still a popular and enduring symbol of power and strength.

In conclusion, Horus is a significant and revered deity in ancient Egyptian mythology. He is the god of the sky, kingship, and protection, and is often depicted as a falcon or a falcon-headed man. His cult was widely worshipped throughout Egypt, and he was associated with a number of important aspects of ancient Egyptian life, including the arts and sciences, the military, and learning and wisdom. Today, Horus is still remembered as one of the most important deities in ancient Egyptian mythology, and his enduring symbol – the falcon – is still a popular and enduring symbol of power and strength.