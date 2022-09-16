Details and History of The Necronomicon, The Grand Grimoire, and Codex Gigas: The Devil's Bible

Books are wonderful things that can both entertain and benefit your health. They are almost like tools for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Those who do not read cannot comprehend the joy of reading, but those who read on a regular basis understand the value of diving into a good book. The books you choose to read reflect your personal tastes, which can range from romance to non-fiction. People will frequently read magazine articles or even textbooks if they enjoy doing so. Whatever you choose to read, the numerous benefits of reading will benefit both your mind and body.

In most cases, reading books is not a bad thing if it expands our knowledge or entertains us by taking us on an incredible journey.

There are, however, some dark and mysterious nightmarish cursed books from some infamous period of history that should never have existed in the first place!

Some books, however, contain curses that can bring disaster to anyone who opens them.

The world we know is an odd and mysterious place. There are places we have yet to discover and dangers that have yet to be revealed. The study of literature and stories is included in our unknown world. This is a list of cursed books from around the world that have been banned, destroyed, or are simply too dangerous to read.

1. The Necronomicon

A page from the Necronomicon (Image via monster.fandom.com)

The Necronomicon is a cursed and terrifying book that is said to have the ability to resurrect the dead. Its title translates roughly as "an image of the law of the dead," and it is described as being bound in human skin.

This physical edition of The Necronomicon contains numerous references to Lovecraft, including a prominent depiction of his mythical monster Cthulhu. It's become known as one of the world's most haunted and unsettling printed works.

2. The Grand Grimoire

It is one of the world's darkest books and is also known as the book of incredible power. The author of this book is still unknown. However, it is thought to have been written in 1521. The Grand Grimoire is filled with dark secrets and black magic. This book will teach you how to summon the devil, also known as Lucifer, the king of demons, and how to make a deal with him.

3. Codex Gigas: The Devil's Bible

During the final battles of the Thirty Years' War in July 1648, the Swedish army looted the city of Prague. Among the treasures they stole and brought back with them was a book called Codex Gigas. Not only is Codex Gigas famous for being the largest medieval book in the world, but it is also known as The Devil's Bible due to its contents.

The Devil's Bible is made up of 310 pages made from the vellum of 160 donkeys. The Devil's Bible originally had 320 pages, but at some point, the last ten pages were cut out and removed from the book.