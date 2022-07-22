Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Home Treatment for Menstrual Cramps

Photo by Cliff Booth

Dysmenorrhea is the medical name for menstrual cramps or pain during your period. Menstrual cramps are throbbing, aching cramps in your lower abdomen that occur shortly before and during your period. They are among the most common and irritating aspects of your menstruation.

Cramps can range from minor to severe. They normally occur for the first time a year or two following a girl's first menstruation. They normally get less painful with age and may stop completely once you deliver your first child.

Dysmenorrhea is classified as either primary or secondary based on the lack or presence of an underlying cause. Primary dysmenorrhea occurs in the absence of an underlying condition, whereas secondary dysmenorrhea has an underlying cause, often a disorder affecting the uterus or other reproductive organs.

Primary dysmenorrhea

Primary dysmenorrhea is described as painful menstruation in the absence of underlying pelvic pathology. The discomfort is normally the worst on the first day of the cycle and then gradually decreases. Primary dysmenorrhea is typically encountered in younger females shortly after menarche.

Secondary dysmenorrhea

A problem with the reproductive organs causes secondary dysmenorrhea. The discomfort worsens with time and frequently lasts longer than usual period cramps. For example, the pain might start a few days before your period.

Menstrual Cramp Symptoms

You may have:

•Aching pain in your belly (sometimes severe)

•A feeling of pressure in your belly

•Pain in your hips, lower back, and inner thighs

When cramps are severe, symptoms may include:

•Upset stomach

•Vomiting

•Loose stools

When should you contact your healthcare provider about menstrual cramps?

Mild cramps are totally common during your period, and the good news is that these cramps can generally be relieved with easy remedies such as a heated pad or an over-the-counter pain reliever.

However, some women's menstrual cramps may not be relieved by these simple methods. If this is the situation for you, it is important that you book an appointment with your healthcare provider. This way, you may get the pain medications you need while simultaneously having a diagnostic evaluation if there is a possibility that you have an underlying problem.

Menstrual Pain Diagnosis

The doctor will question your medical history as well as your menstruation discomfort and symptoms. Prepare to discuss the following details:

Your age when the cramps first started

Any recent change in the pain

Irregular periods

Vaginal discharge

Pain with intercourse

History of pelvic infections

Age when your first period happened

Current medications

A pelvic exam will be performed by the doctor to rule out any abnormalities. Cervical cultures and a blood test will confirm the diagnosis if there are concerns about an infection.

Why are period cramps worse at night?

Menstrual cramps may feel worse at night because you are more alert when you finally stop and lie down at the end of the day. Sleeping posture, hormone imbalance, lack of exercise, smoking, coffee, food, stress, and mental health can all contribute to nighttime discomfort.

Menstrual pain home treatment

Menstrual cramps may usually be cured at home by women. However, if your pain is significant and interfering with your daily life, don't be scared to consult your doctor. To help, you may require prescription-only medications or another type of treatment.

Here are a few safe and effective home treatments for menstrual cramp relief to help reduce period pain.

To Ease Menstrual Pain, Try Some Yoga Poses Curl Up With a Heating Pad to Ease Period Cramps Take a pain killer to reduce inflammation Some Herbal Tea Varieties Can Calm Cramping Massage With Essential Oils for Pain Relief Boost Those Feel-Good Endorphins With Exercise (or Orgasm) Improving Your Diet May Help You Get Rid of Period Cramps

Takeaway

Menstrual cramps are a frequent issue that arises throughout the woman's menstrual cycle. Various treatments are available to assist control the pain and suffering that they might bring. If the symptoms are severe or occur at other times of the month, you should consult a doctor.