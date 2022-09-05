Amazon Kindle Publishing For Newbies

how to start an affiliate marketing business Udemezue John

Introduction

In the early days of publishing, every writer would have to seek approval from a reputable publishing house before becoming a published author.

An aspiring author can spend months, or maybe years, to get a fancy rejection letter from a reputed publishing house or agent.

Most of the time, one does not even get a rejection letter. Therefore, you do not know whether to wait or contact someone else.

Top publishing houses and agents do not look at new authors. As a result, more than 99% of all submissions are rejected for myriad of reasons.

Even established authors cannot guarantee that their previous publisher will accept their next manuscript.

Even if a manuscript gets accepted, it will take at least 12–18 months to see daylight, with a strong possibility of it getting rejected or postponed at the last minute because the chief editor did not like it.

Imagine how many notable works were rejected because you had to pass through a human-created embargo.

Thanks to innovation, the internet came on board and disrupted everything.

The publishing industry became disrupted with the introduction of eBooks and smartphones. People no longer have to carry books; a whole library of books can be taken on a smartphone without having a physical bookshelf. Distribution becomes easier because you can get your books worldwide without advertising.

What is Amazon Kindle Publishing?

Amazon Kindle publishing is a platform owned by Amazon that allows anyone from various parts of the world to self-publish eBooks, paperbacks, and hardcover books.

Amazon Kindle Publishing give you direct access to your book on Amazon, which allows you to customize as much as you can.

It also allows you to expand your book’s availability globally, making it more accessible to readers worldwide.

Publishing with KDP gives you full rights to your book, which is not something a traditional publishing house typically allows.

You can decide to take down your eBook and do whatsoever you please as an Amazon Kindle Publisher.

Why You Should Publish Books On Amazon Kindle.

There are many advantages of doing things independently without a middleman

You can start earning money quickly, and if you price your book between $2.99 and 9.99, Amazon gives you 70% of the cut.

Not a bad deal considering they let you use their technology to publish your ebook and then help you promote it on their massive eCommerce platform with millions of regular visitors.

Here are some of the reasons you should consider publishing your books using Amazon Kindle Publishing.

1. Amazon dominates the eBook industry.

Amazon owns a large chunk of the eBook industry with 80% of the market share and still growing.

It started initially as an eBook store and later became an eCommerce store that sells anything but still chooses to retain its initial value proposition.

You’d want to leverage its vast customer base by having your book available on its platform.

2. Amazon Shares revenue with you.

Amazon Kindle publishing offers 35%-75% royalty on net revenues, compared to traditional publishers who provide only 15%-20%; I think it’s a massive gap for something you do without a middleman.

All you need do is upload the soft copy of your eBook on the Amazon Kindle publishing platform, with a click of a few buttons, and that settles it.

3. The Kindle Store has a lifetime shelf-life.

The downside of running a physical bookshop is that it has a limited shelf-life.

On the other hand, Amazon Kindle is a cloud-based service that gives you a lifetime.

4. Amazon promotes your book for you.

When going through a traditional publishing route, you need to take care of promotion yourself.

This includes hosting a book launch with many unneeded guests, which sometimes can be expensive for starters.

Going through the accessible Amazon routes makes it easy to publish books without worrying about promotion. Amazon does all of these on your behalf, using various means such as Search engine optimization, getting listed on the Amazon recommendation page, etc.

How To Self-Publish Books on Amazon Kindle.

Amazon started as an online bookstore, and, building on those roots, it never to deviated.

Unlike a traditional book publisher, though, where you need to convince an editor to offer you a contract to get a book published, anyone can self-publish a book on Amazon without any hassle.

If you want to self-publish a book on Amazon kindle and make money without any interference, then this section will show you how you can get started with the process.

1. Choose Your Desired Format.

how to start an affiliate marketing business Udemezue John

Amazon Kindle publishing is not only restricted to PDF files only, as there are various other formats that you can decide to publish your books.

1. Kindle books.

Kindle Unlimited is a service that allows you to read as much as you want, choosing from over 2 million titles, millions of audiobooks, and up to three select magazine subscriptions.

Explore new authors, books, and genres, from mysteries and romance to sci-fi. You can read on any device. It’s available for $9.99 a month, and you can cancel anytime.

2. Paperback Books.

There’s still a considerable demand for paperback books. Especially for children’s books, parents would prefer to buy physical books for their young children to reduce their screen time.

As a self-publisher, you can decide to create a paperback version as many readers still read physical books.

You can use a print-on-demand service provided by CreateSpace (Amazon’s sister company) or Amazon itself. It will only take you extra few minutes to set up your paperback on Amazon once you’ve got the file ready.

Plus, you can charge higher prices selling physical books, and thus you’ll earn more royalties here than your KDP royalties.

3. Audio Books

Creating an audiobook is another excellent way to generate more money on the Amazon Kindle publishing platform.

You can hire narrators to produce your book on Audiobook Creation Exchange ACX (Amazon sister company) or use Fiverr to do that. Then, your audiobooks will be distributed to Amazon and Audible.

4. Hardcover Books.

Using the three methods above would be more challenging to self-publish hardcover books.

But you can still make a good earning by adding a hardcover option to your book. Since CreateSpace doesn’t print-on-demand hardcover books, you’ll need to use a third-party service like Lulu.

You can then request Lulu to make your hardcover books available on the Kindle store. The bottom line is that you can leverage these three available formats to generate more value and boost your commission.

2. Decide and write the Best Book to Publish.

The next step is to decide what to publish; not all books do well on Amazon.

To write a great ebook to sell on Amazon or even on your website, you first have to pick a book idea that you are passionate about and understand your target audience.

Writing a book is rewarding, but it requires hard work. It requires emotional labour, long nights, extended weekends, and facing a constant self-critical process.

To simplify this process, I wrote a comprehensive guide on this blog to help you create your first eBook.

3. Get an Amazon Kindle Account.

how to start an affiliate marketing business Udemezue John

Now that you have finished writing your book, it’s time to get it on Amazon, and to do that; you need an Amazon Kindle account which requires that you create an account on Amazon. You can visit the Amazon kindle publishing link as described below to get started.

TRY IT NOW – AmazonKDP.

4. Fill Out Personal Information.

how to start an affiliate marketing business Udemezue John

After signing up, you would be asked to input personal details; payment information fills our tax information.

You would be filled in these sections starting from your details which entail country, full name, address, city, postcode and region.

Next in line is the section that allows you to fill out your payment information.

This section enables you to fill out payout information that allows you to receive payment from anywhere worldwide by adding your bank account details.

Mind you that this option is not available to every country; if your country is not supported, you are free to use other options like Payoneer to create an offshore account that can be used to accept payments.

Finally, you would be asked to fill out your tax information called W-8BEN (Certificate of Foreign Status of Beneficial Owner for United States Tax Withholding and Reporting (Individuals)).

A completed and signed W-8BEN is required for all reportable tax transactions made to a Nonresident of the United States. Depending on your residential status in the US, you can decide to fill out this tax form accordingly.

5. Upload and Publish Books.

how to start an affiliate marketing business Udemezue John

Now it’s time to get your hands dirty, and self-publish your first book. Amazon Kindle Publishing has simplified getting your book published by allowing anyone to upload with a few clicks.

All you need do is choose your desired format, as stated above. Next is the section where you must fill in three parts of publishing your book: Kindle ebook details, Kindle eBook content, and Kindle ebook pricing.

6. Start Promoting Your Books.

Congratulations on conquering the long time-consuming process of writing a thrilling E-book.

I know how it feels to spend countless days and nights trying to pass a message; you even heard about Amazon Kindle Publishing and decided to give it a trial.

You created an Amazon Kindle Publishing account, filled out personal details and uploaded your book for publishing; you don’t have to leave it that way because no one is going to find it unless you put it out there, and this calls for the implementation of various marketing strategies as stated in the section below.

1. Use Amazon Ads.

Amazon ads work similarly to how Google search ads work; when you type in a keyword in the Amazon search box and results appear, some of the top results will be sponsored posts – these are considered Amazon ads.

They are denoted with a “sponsored” or “ad” tag attached to the object card.

Another reason to advertise on Amazon is that if you are doing Amazon PPC, your organic Amazon rankings will likely improve, making more people get to see your product or offers.

2. SEO.

Search engine optimization is getting your website to rank on search engines such as Google, Yahoo, Bing and many more.

It involves determining the best keywords and phrases your target audience uses when looking for products or services like yours, and then working towards ranking well for those searches.

SEO can help you boost your credibility, earn more traffic, and improve your online visibility without spending a cent on ad space; beyond that, SEO is a great way to enhance the overall experience your target audience has with your brand.

When you create content that is in demand, and then make it easily accessible on a user-friendly site, you get to rank on search engines, bring in massive web traffic and get your book in front of your prefered audience.

You published your book on Amazon, seeking out users to buy them. SEO can be a long-term game changer if you intend to get traffic rolling in for a more extended period.

SEO is not over time as it takes time to build; I also recommend it because it can save you the stress of spending so much on paid ads.

One way to do this is to own a website and start creating content, get that content to rank and redirect leads to your books on Amazon.

I wrote a comprehensive guide on this blog on how to get started with Search engine optimization.

3. Go on YouTube.

YouTube has become a quick-to-go platform for anyone who intends to go viral. It has allowed creative content creators to go viral in a short while more than any platform.

YouTube is an online video hosting service that lets people share their videos. Businesses and individuals use YouTube to share or find videos.

YouTube is the most popular video hosting service, followed by similar services such as Vimeo, Facebook video and Flickr.

YouTube can be a valuable marketing channel for businesses. For example, your business could use YouTube to launch or promote products, express your brand’s ‘personality’, and monitor feedback.

I must advise you not to promote your book on YouTube directly because you need to make some money.

It would help if you built a following by posting genuine content about what you do; after you must have made a loyal audience, you can begin telling them about your books on Amazon.

I wrote a comprehensive guide on how to get started with YouTube. Click the link to the article below to get started.

4. Use Social Media.

Social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are another avenue to promote your eBooks.

Social media has gone from a new idea to an absolute must for marketers quickly.

There is no shortage of social media sites to share your content. On the contrary, the number of places is growing every day.

Sharing your content on the right platforms is paramount to your success. You must create accounts on the platforms your target audience uses, so they can easily connect with you.

Conduct some research to determine what sites your audience probably uses, and then use them too.

Instead of getting as many followers as possible, focus on finding customers who are interested, loyal and engaged.

These people are more likely to repost your content, like your posts and become customers.

Now you want to sell your book using social media; I recommend you take as much time as possible to share great and engaging content to persuade your audience to buy from you.

There are various social media tools to help you accomplish your aim without stressing yourself trying to get on multiple social media platforms at a time.

I wrote a comprehensive guide on this blog to get you started. Click the link below to get started.

FAQ About Publishing Books on Amazon.

Here are some frequently asked questions about self-publishing books on Amazon.

1. How much does it cost to publish a book on Amazon?

It’s free to publish a book on Amazon through their online Kindle Direct Publishing platform.

You pay no upfront costs, Amazon will only take a portion of your book’s earnings to print, leaving you with 60% royalties after the book print price.

2. How do you make money posting books on Amazon?

You make money after someone purchases your book, all you need do is promote your books and get your audience to buy them.

3. How much do Amazon authors make?

A self-published author can make $10,000+ per month or more publishing their books on Amazon.

4. How much can you earn from a book on Amazon?

Amazon pays out a 35% royalty rate for books priced at $0.01-2.98 or any book over $9.99. This looks small but when multiplied by the number of buyers, then you know it’s big business.

5. Is Amazon publishing worth it?

Yes, cos it is a means of building a passive income. Self-publishing on Amazon is also worth it if you can use the clicks and views that your eBook receives to boost another venture.