Digital Marketing For Newbies

Introduction.

We live in an age where information is being transferred at the rate of the speed of light; you can be in a remote location and communicate with anyone in a developed nation like the US, Canada and Australia; this has been made only possible with the internet.

Since the internet became one of the fastest means of sharing and receiving information, so many trends have changed, and one of these trends is what we will be discussing extensively in this article.

Marketing has changed since the inception of the internet; back in the days when there was no internet, marketing was challenging and difficult to practice as a source of income; most people were usually scared of marketing because it involved the unknown, you never know who would turn you down, but with the internet available, marketing as a skill has made more millionaires than ever.

The internet has made marketing easy because you can do a lot more with a tiny advertising budget; you even reach out to a broader range of audiences far from your present location, all thanks to the internet.

What Is Digital Marketing?

Digital marketing is an aspect of marketing that utilises the internet and online-based digital technologies such as websites, email marketing and social media websites to promote goods and services.

Electronic devices such as radio and television ads are not part of digital marketing strategies when we talk about digital marketing.

Digital marketing is solely based on the use of online-based tools such as social media, email marketing and search engine marketing, one significant way in which digital marketing outshines all other media of electronics marketing lies in the fact that you get insights and analytics as an advertiser, one that you don’t get to see when using electronics media like Radio, Television and Billboards.

Essential Digital Marketing Statistics You Should Know.

Do you intend to equip yourself with a high-income skill like digital marketing? Here are the critical data you should get familiar with.

1. Writing great content can drive traffic to a blog by up to 2,000%.

2. Do you know that, as of May of 2020, The Google search engine brought in over 94% of total organic traffic.

3. Do you know that over 90% of video marketers have confessed that videos have increased traffic to their websites.

4. Do you know that As of April of 2020, Instagram is a powerful platform for young people, with over 40% of adults between 18 and 29 currently on the platform.

5. Over 2 billion YouTube users watch about 5 billion videos on average every day. This makes YouTube the epicentre of Video streaming.

6. Facebook boasts of over 3 Billion users in total, but over half of these accounts are fake, causing advertisers to lose ad budgets.

7. Over 20% of people will read the text on a page, but 80% of people will watch a video. This is proof that Videos are far more effective in marketing than text.

8. There are more Indians on Facebook than in any other nation. This is very true; check most groups on Facebook to find more Indians actively engaging on this platform.

India has been reported to have over 280 million users on Facebook.

Why Should You Learn Digital Marketing?

Digital marketing is one of the high-income skills that I recommend anybody that wants to make money at this present time to learn; here are very few reasons why you should learn digital marketing.

1. Digital Marketing allows you to leverage.

There are over 7 billion people on earth. So it has become straightforward to reach out to every one of them through digital marketing tools like a search engine, social media, and other digital marketing-related tools.

Before the advent of digital marketing tools, marketing was seen as a billion-dollar industry that required lots of resources and time. Still, now, all you need is a computer and a good internet connection to get started.

2. You get to reach out to a broader audience.

If you have a good business idea and want to reach out to a broader audience beyond your present location, it can be possible with digital marketing knowledge.

We have seen products developed from one part of the world getting to reach other parts of the world with just social media or search engine advertising.

3. It is cheap.

Back in the days before digital marketing, creating an advertising campaign was usually expensive and needed many resources to reach out to an audience; more money was even spent to show your adverts across all other information media.

Digital marketing has changed the whole narrative, and you can reach out to a broader range of audiences with a tiny budget.

I could remember creating my first Facebook campaign with less than $50, and I was able to make sales worth $300 at that time; if I wanted to outsource my adverts to a radio or television, I would have paid more.

4. It is a High-Income skill.

Do you seek a high-income skill? Then you should learn digital marketing; you can decide to render your service as a professional and make perfect money from it.

How To Become a Digital Marketer and Make Money.

There are so many digital marketing tools out there, and getting started is one of the significant problems so many people face. Digital marketing is extensive, and it is something you have to unlearn and relearn every day.

Staying up-to-date with the latest technological trends can help you stay on top of your digital marketing knowledge.

1. Learn Web Design.

The first concept to grasp as a digital marketer is the basic understanding of website design.

I am not asking you to master website design very profoundly, but at least understand the basic rudiments of website design; it will help you when using other complex digital tools.

2. Understand Basic Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Terms.

The next concept to grasp as a starter in digital marketing is to understand search engine optimisation.

A search engine is another medium of digital advertising; failing to grasp basic concepts properly can cause you to miss out on incredible opportunities.

3. Learn How To Use Facebook For Business.

Social media is another very potent digital marketing tool every potential digital marketer should grasp; I can remember starting my digital marketing career by learning how to place paid ads on Facebook.

Facebook remains a very hotspot destination for digital marketers worldwide; with over 2 Billion people across its network, you can be sure to reach out to a broader range of audiences.

4. Learn How To Use Instagram For Business.

After mastering the use of Facebook, the very next platform that needs to be studied should be Instagram. Facebook also owns Instagram, it was acquired in 2012, and since then, the Facebook team has ensured that Facebook and Instagram work in sync.

5. Master The Use Of Other Social Media platforms.

There are other social media platforms on the internet; most of them offer paid advertising services like Facebook and Instagram but may not drive quality engagement as the previously discussed social media platform, but you should still learn to use them to your advantage.

Top platforms like Facebook and Instagram usually localise their ads, restricting ads to only the advertisers’ location. Still, with a platform like Pinterest, LinkedIn, and TikTok, your brand stands more likely to get to an international audience.

6. Learn CopyWriting.

The following skillset to acquire as a digital marketer is copywriting. Copywriting is the act of creating sales materials informing of text, images and Videos; in digital marketing, you should be able to think like your customers and tweak your ads to convert sales, one of the significant factors that determine the success of any online campaign is the effectiveness of that copy.

For example, two different eCommerce companies create an online ad to drive shoppers; the only difference between their success lies in the effectiveness of their copy skills.

7. Understand Basic Blogging Concepts.

Blogging is another effective digital marketing strategy when seeking to drive sales online. A basic understanding of blogging concepts can help boost your online marketing strategy.

8. Understand Pay-Per-Click Advertising With Google.

Besides using social media advertising, another very lucrative spot for targeted online marketing is the search engine.

Search engine marketing has proved to be much more effective than any online marketing strategy because ads are shown based on users’ search experience.

Search engines such as Google has privileges for users to place targeted ads on their search engine platform, YouTube, Android devices and Partner websites.

9. Understand Email Marketing.

The critical aspect of digital marketing that should not be ignored is email marketing.

Email marketing has been discovered to be one of the very effective strategies because potential leads tend to be interested in what you offer, thereby converting more sales.

10. Get Certified.

This is not very important, but I usually recommend getting certified if you want to be able to sell yourself to other people as an expert. This is because certifications portray you as an expert in the field and compel brands to work with you.

There are free and paid digital marketing certifications both offline and online; you can get certified by reputable companies like Udemy, Coursera and Google.

If you are broke and need to get certified, you can obtain free certification from the Google Digital skills Garage.

11. Start Monetizing your Skills

Now that you have skills in online marketing, the next thing on your mind should be how to convert these skills into a cash-flowing machine, and here are very few ideas to get started with.

1. Start a Blog.

Starting a blog can make you very good money as a digital marketer; you can constantly publish content on digital marketing, drive traffic, and make money from sales of eBooks, Adsense, or even offering your services.

2. Freelancing.

3. Start Selling Online (Ecommerce).

The main objective behind digital marketing is to be able to sell anything you desire and make money from it.

After successfully mastering digital marketing, one of the following money-making businesses is eCommerce; as a digital marketer, you can start selling online without hassle; all you need is a website and products to get created with.

4. Start a YouTube Channel.

Another legit avenue to help you make money as a digital marketer is starting a YouTube channel. You can create a YouTube channel to offer digital marketing tutorials and monetize it at your own pace.

5. Start Selling E-books online.

There is so much for digital marketing books online; you can author an eBook on your knowledge in digital marketing and distribute them on your blogs or online book stores.

6. Start Selling Online Courses.

Selling online courses is another avenue to make money as a digital marketing expert. Creating online courses in videos and text can serve as a significant source of income. You can also leverage a free or paid online course creation platform to host and monetise your courses.

11. Learn How To Use CRM Tools.

There are so many moving parts when it comes to SEO; you have the content side (Blogging), Paid advertising, Social media and even influence marketing working on the other hand.

The primary purpose behind using these tools is to put your business on the centre stage, which will result in prospective customers seeking out your business.

When you begin to get those prospective customers in, you need to devise a way to manage them effectively; this is where Customer relationship management comes into play.

Customer relationship management (CRM) is a technology for managing your company’s relationships and interactions with customers and potential customers.

The goal is simple: Improve business relationships to grow your business. A CRM system helps companies stay connected to customers, streamline processes, and improve profitability.

CRM tools manage customer relationships across the entire customer lifecycle, spanning marketing, sales, digital commerce, and customer service interactions.

A CRM tool lets you collect customer and prospect contact information, identify sales opportunities, record service issues, and manage marketing campaigns, all in one central location. It also makes information about every customer interaction available to anyone at your company who might need it.

If your business lasts, you need a strategy for the future that’s centred around your customers and enabled by the right technology. You have targets for sales, business objectives, and profitability.

But getting up-to-date, reliable information on your progress can be tricky. How do you translate the many data streams from sales, customer service, marketing, and social media monitoring into valuable business information?

Conclusion.

Digital marketing is one of the essential skills to learn in the 21st century to build a profitable business, so therefore I recommend you take it very seriously.

So many things are changing in the world right now; most people call it a recession, most people even blame the traditional school system, but there was never really any problem; all that happened was that the internet took the world by surprise and not too many people were prepared for such revolution.

I must tell you, this trend has changed and all we used to know is not valid again, the new trend is on the internet, get used to it now and give it all it takes to learn about the internet.

