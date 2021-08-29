Worth-to-try coffee shops in Saint Peters

Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

SAINT PETERS, MO – St. Peters has several coffee shops that you may want to try. They may serve the coffee with high-quality ingredients and may suit your preferences regarding the taste of caffeine. Here is the list of coffee shops that will give the best-roasted bean coffee for you to visit.

1. Sugar Beans Coffee House

This coffee shop is located at 2621 Muegge Road, St. Charles, MO 63303. They serve some coffee menus that you may want to sip, such as Regular Brew Coffee, Café Au Lait French, Love Ya Latte, Skinny Beans Macchiato, and many more. All coffee menus can be served hot or iced. Besides, they provide other beverages, that include smoothies, cocoa, tea, and juice. You may also want to try their baked goods menu as your coffee companion. Should you have any inquiries, kindly check their website at this link.

2. Alpha & Omega Roasting

You may visit this coffee shop at 111 North Main Street, O’Fallon, MO 63366. For their coffee menus, they roast their coffee on small beaches at their place and it shows the fresh ingredients they use for serving coffee. They provide Affogato, Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Cortado, and Brewed Coffee (dark, medium, and decaf). They also offer other menus that you may choose. You can see the whole menus from Alpha & Omega Roasting by clicking this link.

3. Upshot Coffee

Upshot Coffee is located at 5326 Hwy North Cottleville, MO, 63304. They offer signature coffee that you may not want to miss, such as Chai Latte, Golden Milk Latte, Charcoal Latte, Matcha Latte, and Matcha Tonic. They also serve other coffee menus, that include Latte, Cappuccino, Cortado, and Espresso along with additional toppings that may suit your preferences. Upshot Coffee is available for several dishes as your sipping coffee agenda companion. Should you have any inquiries, you may visit their website at this link to get to know more about Upshot Coffee

