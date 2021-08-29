Three Recommended Dining Options You Can Try when Visiting St. Louis Zoo

Dan Gold/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Zoo is an excellent place for you to visit with your family to spend the weekend or have a quick look around. Home to tens of thousands of wildlife, it offers not only various attractions and animal exhibits but also several dining options that you won't finish exploring in a day.

The zoo provides a variety of food choices that are tailored to the needs of visitors. Starting from the menu for children, adults, to all ages, you will come home full and well-nourished.

While you are watching the stingray exhibit at Caribbean Cove, you might look aside for a moment to find a fast-bite restaurant with a Ray's Snack Shack banner. The menus they offer are allergy-friendly and gluten-free, allowing those over the age of 21 and under dietary restrictions to taste their signature dishes, such as thin-crust pizza, strips, nachos, and gluten-free ice cream from Dole Whip.

Along the River's Edge, you will find a restaurant that serves hunger-busting dishes, especially if not the River Camp Cafe. Get mouthwatering dishes like pulled pork nachos, barbeque pulled pork sandwiches, and juicy quarter-pound cheeseburgers. You can also order their new dish that is served starting this year: hot crispy potatoes smothered in melted cheese, beef, pork, and other exciting toppings.

If you want something interesting to quench your thirst, you can walk to the River Camp Cafe and Lakeside Cafe for a can of beer or two from STL Zoo Bier. The Chestnut Brewing Company produced this drink in collaboration with St. Louis Zoo. Each case of beer sold will make a $3 donation to support the zoo's animal conservation and care efforts.

