Three Conservation Programs Supported by the Wildcare Institute of Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS, MO – In 2004, St. Louis Zoo established the Wildcare Institute, an institution that aims to protect and maintain the survival of wildlife, not only in St. Louis but all over the world. It gives a significant role to St. Louis as home to a world-leading zoo in saving threatened species and their habitats.

In collaboration with several other conservation institutions, the Zoo's Wildcare Institute uses a holistic approach by paying attention to three key ingredients that play an important role in the success of conservation, namely wildlife management and recovery, conservation science, and support from humans as living beings who live side by side with wild animals.

In addition to establishing seventeen institute centers spread throughout the world, the institute also supports a number of thirteen other conservation programs in the world, such as Action Indonesia, Arctic Program, and Polar Bear International.

Indonesia, one of the countries with the greatest biodiversity in the world, is home to three endangered species, namely the anoa, babirusa, and banteng. Together with Action Indonesia, which was formed in 2016, the Wildcare Institute supports the survival of these species through a combination of ex-situ and in-situ conservation methods.

Through the Arctic Program, the Zoo also collaborates with six Alaska Native villages to maintain the survival of polar bears and an ecosystem that is suitable for them. The Zoo's staff make regular visits to these villages to provide education about conservation activities based on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Several distance education programs are also offered free of charge to maintain connections between parties.

At the international level, conservation efforts for polar bears are carried out in collaboration with Polar Bears International, or PBI, through several support actions, one of which is a $100,000 fund aimed at polar bears conservation efforts.

