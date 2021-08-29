Brief History of Frenchtown Historic District in St Charles

Jim Roberts/Wikipedia

ST CHARLES, MO - The Frenchtown Historic District is one of the lists in the National Register of Historic Places in 1991. This district is a national historic district located in St. Charles, St. Charles County, Missouri. The National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) is the United States federal government's official list of historic districts, sites, buildings, structures, and objects.

The community includes 205 contributing buildings and one contributing structure in the Frenchtown section of St. Charles. The district flourished approximately between 1830 and 1940 and had representative examples of Greek Revival style, Late Victorian style, and Colonial style architecture. The community includes an industrial complex associated with the St. Charles Car Company in 1873 and later became known as the American Automobile and Foundry Company.

Historically, the Frenchtown neighborhood got its name from the French settlers who originally founded St. Charles. Because of this, the district has the second-largest concentration of French Colonial architecture west of the Mississippi, which made it listed on the US NRHP list. Find out more information about this district in US NRHP list under National Register Information System ID of 91000216 here.

Most of the historic buildings in the district were built with bricks and on limestone foundations cut from quarries. Another historical thing that still exists in the historic homes in the area is that they still retain their summer kitchens. The kitchen was a separate small brick building used for cooking, washing clothes, smoking meat, and a brick carriage house. This historic district also become a growing arts district home to creative community. Many things you can find here such as artisan coffee, antique shopping, unique wedding vendors, and more. Visit the district website to discover more stories, things to do and events at the Frenchtown Historic District.

