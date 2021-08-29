Here are three hair coloring salons in St. Louis

Cottonbro/Pexels

ST. LOUIS, MO - Looking for a change of pace? A different look to sport for that boost of confidence? Maybe what you need is to change how your hair looks. What better way to do that than by going to a hair salon and getting yourself a nice dye job!

If you live in St. Louis and are looking for a good hair salon with the nicest hair coloring finish, here are three places we recommend.

Grace Taylor Salon

2100 Bellevue Ave Maplewood, MO

(314) 647-2917

Grace Taylor has one of the most thorough and cleanest dye jobs. They also have a great lineup of professional hairstylists ready to make you look your best. They also offer a hair consultation service, balayage, and keratin treatments.

The Boulevard Hair Co

8139 Big Bend Boulevard Webster, MO

(314) 733-5488

Boulevard has got the full package! Not only do they offer hair treatment services for men and women of all ages, but they are also available for many beauty treatments and makeup services. If you’re about to go somewhere special, consider going there to get both your hair and makeup done.

Kink Hair

41 N Central Ave Clayton, MO

(314) 721-5465

Providing a wide range of services from hair treatment, cut, color to makeup, and waxing, Kink Hair is a one-stop solution for any occasion. Josh Nichols, the owner himself has been in the hair industry for more than 15 years. Kink Hair has over 10 professional stylists to help you out. Please have a call or visit their website for an appointment.

