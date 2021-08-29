Best museums worth visiting in St. Louis

vjapratama/Pexels

ST LOUIS, MO - Have fun while learning something new. Known for its art and history, St. Louis has many exciting historical places worth visiting. Here are some of the best museums for you to visit while staying in the city:

1. City Museum St. Louis, MO - 750 N 16th St, St. Louis, MO 63103

Located in a former warehouse downtown, St. Louis City Museum displays countless tunnels, slides, and castles constructed from old parts of the city. Interestingly enough, the museum will never be finished because it is always under construction. The museum's construction work is visible to all visitors, as it is not done behind closed doors.

Museum halls, art galleries, graffiti, and walls made of cages of lab rats decorates the building. There is also a circus, train, rooftop school bus, and even a Ferris wheel in the building.

2. Missouri History Museum - 5700 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112

This museum displays some of the best traveling exhibits that cover every aspect of American history. The museum's collection includes both native and national artifacts. Many history enthusiasts visit the sites associated with the 1804-1806 Lewis and Clark Expedition.

It also houses some of the rare items associated with Charles Lindbergh's trans-Atlantic flight and the Louisiana Purchase Exposition.

3. The Magic House, St. Louis Children's Museum - 516 S Kirkwood Rd, St.Louis, MO 63122

The Magic House Children Museum features more than 100 hands-on exhibits and interactive activities to provide children with the best educational experiences. It is fine for children to explore exhibits, the most important thing is to have ample play space.

Likewise, Kids can play in more than 50,000 square feet of space at Magic House St. Louis. The museum's most popular exhibits include the Jack and the Beanstalk three-floor climber, the Van de Graff Generator, the Oval Office, Legislative Chamber, and a courtroom where kids can work and play.

