Worth to visit: kid-friendly restaurants in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has several restaurants that are suitable for kids. Some of them are serving kids menus that may create a convenient visit for your family at the restaurants. If you are seeking kid-friendly restaurants in St. Louis, here is the list of those restaurants that you may want to visit based on star-rated on Yelp.

1. Shack Breakfast and Lunch

This restaurant is located at 13645 Big Bend Road, Ballwin, MO 63021. Shack Breakfast and Lunch offers several menus that may suit kids’ preferences, such as Buttermilk Pancake, Belgian Waffles, Starchy and Cluck, Dirty Fries, and omelets menus. They also serve healthy menus, that include Avocado Toast, Sweet Avo-rito Burrito, and many more. If you are willing to visit this restaurant and need to know the menus first, you can click this link to go to their website.

2. Half and Half

Half and Half is located at 8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO 63105. This restaurant has a mission to serve good food with coffee as its companion. They are affiliated with Blueprint Coffee to serve coffee menus that feature seasonal coffees. You can order several menus, such as Fried Egg Sandwich, Roasted Tomato and Egg Sandwich, and Salad, while for the children, you may place your order to taste Blueberry Pancake, Doughnuts, Blackberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast, and Steak and Eggs. For further information regarding this restaurant, kindly check their website by clicking this link.

3. The Barn

You may visit this restaurant at 1015 South Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63126. They serve several menus that can be ordered during breakfast and lunchtime. You may order Biscuit and Gravy, Barn Breakfast, The Ho-Ham, and The Ragin Cajun for children’s breakfast. Meanwhile, at lunchtime, you can order a burger and salad. This restaurant is also kid-friendly, where they offer a dessert that may suit your kids’ preference as well. Should you have any inquiries, you may visit their website at this link.

