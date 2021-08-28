Saint Louis community highlight: Saint Louis Fill Up the Pickup Challenge

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Amidst the pandemic, everyone faces difficulties in life. St. Louis has several communities that are trying to help those in need. Take a look at one of the social communities, namely St. Louis Fill Up the Pickup Challenge, that was established by Scott Huegerich in April 2020.

Huegerich started to create his initiative from a Facebook group to organize the details of the donations. Chad Davis of St. Louis Public Radio announces that St. Louisans have to come back to the foodbanks, open pantries, and several charity outlets to fulfill their needs. Furthermore, some people have faced layoffs and losing their free meals from school. It leads Huegerich and several communities to commit to doing something to help everyone throughout St. Louis.

During the donation, Huegerich suggests the volunteers gather non-perishable goods in their surroundings within two weeks and use the pickup trucks to a drop zone, Aligned Media in Midtown. Afterward, St. Louis Area Foodbank will collect and distribute the items throughout St. Louis.

Through the Facebook group, everyone started to offer their services for donating food. The number of volunteers grew and it made the Missouri National Guard use their large trucks to bring, send, and distribute the items for everyone in need.

St. Louis Fill Up the Pickup Challenge along with several parties succeeded to distribute 15,000 pounds of food and personal care items and approximately $1,500 funds. Huegerich believed that St. Louisans create a huge impact when everyone is collaborated to tackle these difficulties. “…if we can start to act regionally and care for our neighbors regionally, I think that’s really, really gonna help the entire St. Louis metropolitan area,” he added.

