Must-try smoothies at your nearest café in Richmond Heights

Element5 Digital/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County has several cafés in its county, where you may buy your favorite smoothies. In Richmond Heights, you may find these three recommended cafes that serve smoothies. If you need some recommendations on which cafes you should go to, here is the list.

1. Revel Kitchen

Revel Kitchen is located at 8388 Musick Memorial Dr., Brentwood, MO 63144. They serve some options for its smoothies. You can try Buff Elvis, Mango Matcha, Blue Popeye, Stranana, and many more. They also offer any foods for your visit to this restaurant, such as salads, wraps, and bowls that you may choose for your appetite. Should you have any inquiries, kindly check their website at this link.

2. Vitality Bowls

You may grab your smoothies at this café, located at 8029 Dale Ave, St. Louis, MO 63117. They offer smoothies with some ingredients that may suit your needs, such as Matcha Madness for energizing, Go Green for Cleansing, Pitaya Punch for Refreshing, The Graviola for Rehydrating, and many more. You may also see the ingredients for each smoothie through their website before you decided to order. Check their website by clicking this link to see the whole menus as well.

3. Smoothie King

This café is located at 1413 South Hanley Road, Brentwood, MO 63144. Smoothie King provides that are categorized according to customer needs, such as Get Fit Blends, Stay Slim Blends, Be Well Blends, and Take a Break Blends. They also serve smoothies for kids in order to make them feel happy with the flavors that feature Choc-A-Laka, Lil Angel, Strawberry Bluegurt Blitz, and many more. If you are curious enough about each menu and ingredient, kindly visit their website at this link.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.