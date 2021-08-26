Grab your beauty products at the Beauty Clearance Event in Saint Louis

Element5 Digital/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Are you one of the beauty enthusiasts? If you are one of them, you will get an experience of bulk shopping from the Beauty Clearance Event in St. Louis. Spend your weekend at the beginning of this September to come and buy some beauty products of yours at this event.

The Beauty Clearance Event is going to take place at Sheraton Westport Chalet Hotel, 191 West Port Plaza Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146. You may come to this event between Friday, September 10, 10 a.m., and September 12 at 5 p.m. They will sell a huge selection of high-quality beauty products at affordable prices. You can purchase your make-up, skincare, haircare, and perfume at this event.

This event only comes once a year, so do not hesitate to have an experience buying beauty products. Through this event, you will also get a free lipgloss voucher at this link.

They sell beauty products from several brands that you may know, such as Kara Beauty, Mica Beauty, Beauty Creations, Amuse, She, and many more at the venue. This event is suitable for all ages, so you can bring your families, relatives, and friends to the event.

Beauty Clearance Event is free of admission fees for the entrance, but you have to register yourself through this link. You may make sure to come over to this event since it is one of the awaiting events in town, where you can buy your beauty products with cheaper prices than usual. Kindly check their website as well to see the frequently asked questions (FAQ) through the same link as grabbing your free lipgloss voucher.

You may see the previous beauty clearance in another state from their organizer below.

