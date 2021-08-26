Must-visit breakfast and lunch spots in O’Fallon

alevision.co/Unsplash

O’FALLON, MO – There are several spots that you can visit while you are in O’Fallon. You may grab your breakfast or eat your lunch at these three recommended spots that are worth trying. If you are willing to know, here is the list of recommended restaurants.

1. Shack Breakfast and Lunch

This restaurant is located at 2931 Highway K O’Fallon, MO, 63368. They serve several menus for your breakfast and lunch menus. You can try their Buttermilk Pancakes, Belgian Waffles, French Toast, Loaded Hash, and many more. They are available for a gluten-free menu as well. Furthermore, you can customize your menu with eggs, meat, and carbs options based on your preferences. You may check their whole menus by visiting their website at this link.

2. Nina’s Breakfast and Lunch

You may visit this restaurant at 3752 Monticello Plaza Dr., O’Fallon, MO 63304. You may try their traditional favorite menus that include Buttermilk Pancakes, Waffles, Toast de Franco, and Omelet Your Way with additional toppings. They are available for customizing your breakfast menu with several options that you can find on their website. They serve their lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with salads, sandwiches, and sweet things, such as Holy Cannoli and Fudgie Brownie. For further information, click this link to go directly to their website.

3. The Breakfast Club Diner

The Breakfast Club Diner is located at 991 Waterbury Falls Dr., O’Fallon, MO 63368. They offer some options for breakfast menus, such as Texas Steak Skillet, Oatmeal Pancake Breakfast, Steak and Eggs, Club Omelette, Avocado Toast, and many more. You can place your order through online orders on their website. Should you have any inquiries and want to read the whole menus, kindly visit their website at this link.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.