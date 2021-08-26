Saint Louis, MO

Come and join the LEGO Fan Expo in Saint Louis

Tyrone Wallace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AkLnB_0bdOnY7Q00
Daniel Cheung/Unsplash

SAINT LOeUIS, MO – The LEGO Fan community is going to conduct an event to invite everyone for coming to their expo in St. Louis. If you are a LEGO lover or simply want to spend your weekend with some activities, you may come to LEGO Fan Expo.

LEGO Fan Expo will take place at Kennedy Recreation Complex, 6050 Wells Road, St. Louis, MO 63128. BrickUniverse, the organizer, aims to welcome every participant to get an experience on the LEGO expo in town. You will also find LEGO creations to gawk at, build your own LEGO to foster your creativity and boost your energy, and buy the latest LEGO collections, including mini-figure and accessories.

This may be a great experience, where you can witness LEGO creations showcase by professional LEGO artists from all around the globe. For creating your own LEGO, there will be small intricate creations and large-scale creations as well. You can learn from professional artists how to build LEGO just like them.

You may choose the date for coming to this event between September 11 to 12, at several times. The tickets cost $14,99 and you can purchase your tickets through this link. Keep in mind that once you purchase the tickets, you cannot get a refund for every ticket you have bought.

LEGO Fan Expo is suitable for all ages, where you can invite everyone in your family. For children at the ages of two and below there will be no charge for the tickets. Should you have any inquiries, you may visit the organizer’s website by clicking this link.

ou can find me, in St-Louie!

St Louis County, MO
