Saint Louis highlight program: how to create healthy relationships amongst women and young girls

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis has several events that aim to perceive the well-being and prosperity of its resident. At the beginning of the Fall season, you may find one event while you are sipping the tea and still getting insightful information regarding healthy relationships. If you are willing to join, here is what you have to know in the first place.

High Tea Promoting Healthy Relationships amongst women and young girls is going to take place at The London Tea Room, 3128 Morgan Ford Road, St. Louis, MO 63116, on Saturday, September 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. At this event, everyone may experience a talk show, where there will be guest speakers and audiences to talk about this relationship.

During the event, the organizer, Jessica Tucker, provides a quiche or chicken croissant and a cup of tea for each participant. They highly encourage you to wear afternoon attire, such as dressy dresses, hats, and gloves. Besides, you may be able to take some pictures in every corner of The London Tea Room.

This event costs $35 for each person and you will receive lunch for two, gift bags, and an assortment of teas. If you are interested enough to get a brand-new perspective and apply it to your daily life with your women and young girls’ relatives, here is the link that you can purchase your tickets.

Keep in mind that this event is non-refundable, so please make sure of your availability on the day of the event. You may also bring your young girls in your family to join this event since it is suitable for all ages.

