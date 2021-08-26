Events By Great Rivers Greenway for This September 2021

ST. LOUIS, MO - Great Rivers Greenway, a public body formed by voting St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County in 2000, holds many events and programs for the public. Here are upcoming events at Great Rivers Greenway in which you can participate.

1. Beginner Birdwalk with St. Louis Audubon: Missouri Greenway: Earth City Levee

If you are interested in nature, birds, and wildlife, you can take a beginner bird walk along the green trails this September 9, from 8:00 am - 10:30 am. Experienced birders lead each bird walk from St. Louis Audubon Society. All experience levels are welcome, and participants must be at least ten years old. The St. Louis Audubon bird journey follows the COVID safe procedure where participants must register online. Then, to minimize contact and maximize the experience, one guide will be for 5-6 participants only. Limited binoculars will be available for loan, with sanitary procedures to be followed.

2. "Mulch the Mall" at St. Vincent Greenway-Ruth Porter Mall Park

"Mulch the Mall" will be held on September 17, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm in St. Vincent Greenway at Ruth Porter Mall Park. You can join as a volunteer to help beautify and prepare the park for fall. All tools will be provided, but please bring gloves and wear closed-toed shoes. The meeting point is at the north end of the Ruth Porter Mall near Etzel and Blackstone. Participants are expected to bring water bottles while jugs for refills, sandwiches, and chips will be provided for all volunteers. Pre-registration is required, check out the form here.

3. Centennial Greenway Walking Tour with St. Charles County Parks

Great Rivers Greenway and St. Charles County Parks host free, fun, and educational guided walking tours of the Centennial Greenway on September 18, 9:00 am - 10:30 pm CDT. By joining this tour, you can learn about the area's history, current conservation work, and future green line plans. This tour will run 1 mile at a leisurely pace with a few stops along the way. You need comfortable walking shoes and a bottle of water and register here.

