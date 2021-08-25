Three Must-visit Mediterranean Restaurants in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, MO – When it comes to the Mediterranean, the first thing that comes to people's minds is a natural beauty and incredible scenery. Its oceans stretch across the twenty-three countries that surround it. Not only that, but this region also has a variety of typical traditional foods.

In any Mediterranean dish, there are always ingredients such as olives, grapes, and oats to be found. To participate in tasting these foods, you do not need to travel far to Egypt or Greece because St. Peters has unique restaurants that serve them. Here are three of the recommendations.

1. Jafra Mediterranean Restaurant

The name of this restaurant, Jafra, is taken from an Arabic word that means the fat goat. It is owned by a family who wants to serve authentic Levantine Arabic dishes, covering areas such as Palestine, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. Get a traditional Mediterranean breakfast menu of hummus, baba ganoush, tabbouleh, labneh, falafel, and more for $24.99 per serving. Some signature dishes such as lamb chops and lamb shish kebab are also available here.

Location: 3551 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Peters, MO 63303

Contact: 636-395-7322

2. Albadia

This restaurant is owned by Adli K., a resident of Jerusalem who moved to St. Louis in 2016. He founded Albadia a year later and offers a variety of Mediterranean specialties to city dwellers. Some of the menus available here include baba ganoush for $5.99, shrimp kebab for $13.99, lamb chops for $15.99, and so on that, you can see through the Yelp app. They offer a vegetarian menu for diners and provide gender-neutral restrooms.

Location: 3957 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376

Contact: 636-317-1777

3. Golden Chicken

This family-owned restaurant offers chicken dishes with mostly Mediterranean recipes. Some of the menus available here are spicy hummus, baba ganoush, kibbeh, falafel lentils, and many more. You can place orders virtually through the Yelp app to try their cuisines.

Location: 632 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO 63376

Contact: 636-244-3031

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.