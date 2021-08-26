STL Science Center Calls on Individuals to Make a Donation to the Youth Exploring Science Program

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Science Center invites people to make individual donations related to implementing the Youth Exploring Science, or YES program, through their official Twitter account, @STLScienceCtr.

An unlimited number of donations can be made via the slsc.org website. The SLSC offers one of four 30th Anniversary Matted Collector's Photos celebrating the history of the Science Center's Oakland Building to lucky donors who donate at least $25 or more to the YES program or the Science Center's Annual Fund.

The YES program manifests SLSC's mission, namely "to ignite and sustain lifelong science and technology learning," which provides support and assistance to students in the St. Louis area in preparing for a career in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics. According to data, 90% of YES participants succeeded in continuing to study at the university level, and most of them were pursuing STEAM fields.

Seven learning components are available in this program, among others, Agri-Science, Aerospace, Engineering, Cyber Security, Entrepreneurship, Integrative Medicine and Well-Being, and Media Production. After completing the entire series of programs, each student is expected to develop into an extraordinary leader who can produce innovations for their careers and communities.

Over the summer, the Frank Leta Family or Dealerships donated two 2020 Honda Odyssey vans to facilitate the YES program. This facility allowed students and educators to carry out several STEAM learning activities, including "Pop-Science" demonstrations and "Science-Savvy" interviews, for the public through outdoor driving on the road.

If you are interested in participating in this donation and supporting the YES program in the future, you can make your donation via this link.

