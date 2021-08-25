Make a Visit to STL Science Center on September 3 and Join These Events

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis Science Center, or SLSC, is home to more than 750 science exhibits displayed in a science museum and planetarium complex. Since its first establishment in 1963, the Science Center has provided various educational entertainment for the St. Louis community.

From the James S. McDonnell Planetarium, the OMNIMAX® theater, to other fun programs, the museum allows visitors to take part in viewing the exhibits for free. Some of the events that you can participate in when visiting SLSC on September 3 are as follows.

1. OMNIMAX: Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation

Runtime: 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Through a giant screen that displays various illustrations, visitors will be invited to explore volcanic places around the world, from avoiding rocks on the edges of active volcanoes in Indonesia, feeling the sensation of a boiling lava lake in Vanuatu, diving into the ocean to get to the hydrothermal vent, and witnessing the incredible 2018 Kilauea eruption in Hawaii.

2. Discover Science with Me: Colorful Concoctions

Runtime: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

This program is intended for children aged three to six years with the assistance of their caregivers. For 45 minutes, children will conduct experiments with the guidance of Science Center educators regarding STEAM learning. These activities are expected to help children develop motor, linguistic, and cognitive abilities.

3. September First Friday: Nintendo Night

Runtime: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

This event displays things related to games and gaming. Participants will get exciting information about games from several speakers, local game developers, trivia, and an Esports showcase. All activities will be closed with a special screening of Detective Pikachu.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.