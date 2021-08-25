Left Bank Book's Lists of Children's Bestsellers You Can Find in the Bookstore

ST. LOUIS, MO – Reading is an activity that is beneficial for anyone, including children. That is why many parents are starting to introduce the habit of reading books to their children from infancy to toddler age. When children are given early access to books, they learn the language quickly and are less likely to have reading and writing problems later in school.

The number of authors who write books specifically for children makes it easier for parents to facilitate them with the right book. Left Bank Books, a renowned independent bookstore in St. Louis, has collected several children's bestsellers which are favorites for caregivers to teach early literacy to children. Here are three of them.

1. Goodnight St. Louis

Three local St. Louisan mothers, Julie Desloge Dubray, June Arthur Herman, and Karen Wilke Heyse, compiled this book to introduce the city's popular attractions. On each page, children will travel to several landmarks and see fantastic illustrations, including views of the city from the top of the Arch, playing with Citygarden's fountains, watching the lions at St. Louis Zoo, and so on.

2. Little Blue and Little Yellow

This book tells the story of two friends, Little Blue and Little Yellow, who find each other after a long separation. After meeting and hugging, they turned green. Kids will love the story of how the two try to get their colors back on each other, featuring colorful pages with few sentences.

3. The Pigeon Needs a Bath!

A number-one New York Times best-selling author and illustrator, Mo Williams, composes this book admirably by featuring the story of a pigeon who is confused about whether he should shower despite having had one last month. There are several stories to convince the pigeon to enter the bath and finally meet the water.

