Three Events by St. Louis Public Library You Can Join on September 1

ST. LOUIS, MO – Everyone has their source of happiness. Some are happy with simple things and vice versa. In this regard, people who like to read will, of course, choose books as a source of their happiness. Usually, attending the library or bookstore becomes a routine for them.

However, do you know that reading is not the only thing related to libraries? St. Louisans should be proud because they have several libraries in the city that actively hold events to develop the community's creativity and sociability. St. Louis Public Library is one of them.

Several events by the SLPL that you can participate in on September 1 are, firstly, Your Neighborhood Library Challenge. The SLPL took part in giving color to the Missouri Explorers program to celebrate Missouri's 200th anniversary by inviting all city dwellers to visit at least five SLPL locations, take some photos, and upload them to the library's website before November 19, 2021.

If you are interested in art, you can participate in a virtual event, Arts Music & Crafts: Tassel Yarn Art, which is open to everyone, including guests with disabilities. This event will take place starting at 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. with room for twenty people left. To take part in this event, you can immediately register via this link.

To spend your Wednesday with more beneficial activities, you can continue to join the Cabanne Writers Group event from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The event is open to writers of all skill levels, allowing participants to share tips and experiences with one another. If you are interested in participating, you can register at this link.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.