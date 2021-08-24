Saint Louis community highlight: pets' adoption adjustment in the pandemic

Andrew Schultz/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Amidst the pandemic, there are several changes in daily life, where everyone has to adjust to the sudden change and live with it for some spare time. St. Louis has a social community that aims to help those in need; not only humans but also puppies. Meet Mindy Copp, one of the St. Louisans that is willing to help unadopted puppies.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Animal Protective Association (APA) shelter in Brentwood has to adjust its procedure for pets' adoption and visiting the shelter. Mindy Copp is one of the people who can help the APA to overcome the issues.

Sarah Javier, the APA director, said that they were succeeded in nearly emptied the shelter because of the helping hands from everyone. They were able to give 40 adoptions and foster over 100 pets. “No matter what’s happening, it shows you the good in the world, and St. Louis really has that,” she added for the interview with the STL.

During those hard times, all APA staffs were doing mammoth tasks for coordinating the needs of animal foster without any help of volunteers because of the social distancing implementation. They had to prepare the microchip and every pet has to send off with the food and medication.

On the other hand, the Humane Society of Missouri was launched a “curbside adoption”, where it is allowed prospective owners to view adoptable pets online and complete every registration needed virtually. Debbie Hill, vice president of this organization, stated that they will implement this method unless the situation has changed.

At the end of this interview, Copp said to the STL, “I think it’s been good therapy for all of us,” for adopting eight puppies to her family.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.