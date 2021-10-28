The new Libra from Facebook has the potential to deliver cryptocurrency to the mainstream.

tymnec

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12z3Pp_0ceIELog00
unsplash

Want to how to invest in cryptocurrency

On Tuesday, Facebook announced an ambitious proposal to establish a new "global currency" in the form of a cryptocurrency dubbed Libra, in conjunction with a plethora of big technology and financial organizations, including Visa, Mastercard, Uber, and Spotify.

Facebook's foray into the esoteric domain of blockchain-powered payments might signal a huge milestone in the technology's evolution, perhaps moving it from the early-adopter fringe into the mainstream, with billions of global users and tens of billions of dollars at its disposal.

In a research note for investors, Mark Mahaney, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, stated, "We regard Facebook's debut of the Libra currency as a possible watershed event for the firm and worldwide adoption of crypto."

Many in the crypto world-an often anti-establishment subculture of programmers and speculators, where decentralization and information security are paramount values-are concerned that Big Brother is getting into the blockchain, given the recent spate of privacy and political scandals that have beset the social media giant.

"Facebook has demonstrated time and time again that they don't respect privacy as a company," said Eric Meltzer, who co-founded Primitive Ventures, a cryptocurrency-focused venture capital firm, following years of working on cryptocurrencies in China.

When Libra opens in 2020, Facebook hopes it will become a near-instant means of trade across Facebook programs like WhatsApp and Instagram, as well as the rest of the internet. It is based on blockchain technology, which is a digital record of activity that is spread over a large network of computers and allows for the safe movement of "coins" from one user to another without the need for banks and their fees.

The idea is that after consumers purchase a piece of Libra in their own currency, they'll be able to transact commerce online with only a smartphone and no credit card or bank account.

This presents another opportunity for consumers to spend time in the Facebook ecosystem in wealthier countries, where Facebook already earns the majority of its revenue from advertising dollars, and if buying and selling is more seamless, it could make the company's targeted ads even more valuable to advertisers. Libra might be the feature that initially draws a new category of users searching for a solid, low-cost, and smartphone-native international banking alternative in the poor world, where Facebook is aiming for user growth and advertising is less profitable.

From the first moment a Bitcoin was digitally "mined," the goal of a frictionless, trustworthy, online-only means of trade has always been at the heart of cryptocurrencies. True cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, which are controlled solely by their users and are unconnected to the real world of bank accounts and regulations-and thus theoretically immune to taxes, borders, and police seizures-have proven to be too volatile and confusing for ordinary consumers to use for day-to-day payments.

So Facebook tweaked those fundamental parameters to make Libra more likely to succeed as a digital cash replacement that can compete with non-blockchain-based services like WeChat Pay and AliPay, which have become ubiquitous in China, allowing people to pay for train tickets or a snack on the street using their smartphones.

To avoid the price of Libra rapidly changing, the coin's value will be fixed at an as-yet-undisclosed number of international currencies and backed by a massive cash reserve.

Second, the Libra network will be administered via a set of central nodes controlled by the big corporations that Facebook has invited on board for the launch to make it stable and fast from the start. When Libra initially starts, only these organizations' nodes will be able to verify and process it, unlike a system like Bitcoin, where anybody on the network may join in and validate a new transaction.

Despite this surrender to centralization, no one member of the association, including Facebook, has authority over how Libra operates. Each member organization has one vote, and the number of voting members and processing nodes will rise as Libra expands, with each new user contributing cash to the reserve in return for Libra.

Eventually, everyone with a significant amount of Libra will be eligible for voting power, and the first papers provided by Facebook on Tuesday state that the objective is to progress toward a completely nodeless blockchain comparable to Bitcoin's.

Even crypto purists who are wary of centralization see the appeal of a product that may bring at least some of the technology's advantages to the public. According to Meltzer, Libra is "interesting in the sense that Facebook has tremendous spread, larger than most nations." "On the other side, it's sort of the same issue when you're supporting it with a basket of currencies."

Maya Zehavi, a blockchain expert and entrepreneur, believes Facebook is using "magic blockchain jargon" to build faith in a product that lacks the openness and security assurances that propelled Bitcoin to prominence. "The worst-case scenario is that this is a chance for Facebook to hide the fact that it's collecting everyone's transaction data," she added.

If the project works, she believes that fears about Facebook's unchecked influence in 2019 would seem quaint in hindsight. "I believe it is a usurper for banks," she said. "I believe it poses a serious danger to the US government."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Tymnec is community, publish article related to technology news.

Bisbee, AZ
29 followers

More from tymnec

Why Trading in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrencies is Playing with Fire

The two biggest players for digital advertising may have finally halted the blockchain hype. In March 2018, Google updated its financial services advertising policy. With these changes, ads for "Cryptocurrencies and related content (including but not limited to initial coin offerings, cryptocurrency exchanges, cryptocurrency wallets, and cryptocurrency trading advice)" will no longer be displayed in Google's ad network. Facebook had already banned cryptos and ICOs (initial coin offerings) from its platform in January.

Read full story
7 comments

What You Need to Know About Cryptocurrency

In recent years, the development of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has dominated current events and news headlines. With the digital explosion, millennials and many financial institutions have grown less suspicious of the crypto market and have given it a chance as a legitimate investment alternative. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, is still unknown terrain. Before plunging your company into crypto fund investing, you must do due research and much-needed trial and error on low-risk cryptocurrency ventures. Here's a primer on everything you need to know about cryptocurrencies.

Read full story

Top 10 Methodology of Corporate Social Responsibility

Top 10 Methodology of Corporate Social Responsibility. We investigated how 10 South African organizations communicate their CSR to stay appealing in order to discover the tactics and channels that make for successful CSR communication.

Read full story

Top Tips for shopping at a Farmer's Market.

Did you know that in the 1800s, 90% of the American people lived on farms? Since then, much has changed, as large, industrial agriculture has dominated the market and the economy and society have evolved.

Read full story

A Tragic Hero: King Lear William Shakespeare's

King Lear is an example of a classic tragedy. King Lear, the main character, is a tragic hero, which is one of the elements of a tragedy. When King Lear asks his daughters to express their love for him, he makes a mistake. One of his daughters was exiled. Cornelia, despite the fact that she is the one person who really loves him. He goes crazy when he learns that his other daughters, General and Reagan, do not love him. Lear, on the other hand, ultimately recognizes his errors and attempts to repair his connections.

Read full story

What is Blockchain Technology : The Conclusion

A blockchain is a public digital log of transactions that is impossible to hack or change. Individuals may now transact securely with one another without the need for an intermediary like as a government, bank, or another third party.

Read full story
Dickinson, ND

The Grand Canyon is being explored.

Lieutenant Joseph Ives led an army survey team that investigated the area in the mid-nineteenth century. Ives concluded that the region was "completely worthless" and a "profitless location." In 1869, John Wesley Powell was one of the first people to raft the Grand Canyon.

Read full story

Pygmalion By George Bernard Shaw

The term "distinctive voice" refers to a range of voice styles as well as the role that voice plays in various texts. The voice reflects a speaker's or character's personality or position. An issue, a group of people, a set of principles, a point of view, or a diversity of views may all be represented by a distinctive voice. Everyone has a unique voice that develops and changes through time as a result of our experiences, interactions, and knowledge of the world. A unique voice's vocabulary, purpose, and tone affect listeners in subtle, direct, and strong ways.

Read full story

David Copperfield by Charles Dickens

The book follows David Copperfield's life from his infancy to his mature adulthood, when he is married and well-versed in life's vicissitudes. His early years are spent with his mother, who was widowed not long before he was born, and her servant, Peggotty. David's life is pleasant until his mother chooses to marry Mr. Murdstone; after that, David's life becomes miserable. He is quickly sent to a deplorable school, where he befriends James Steerforth, a fellow pupil. When David's mother dies, Mr. Murdstone takes him out of school and places him in a London warehouse.

Read full story

Explain the Continued Fascination with Katherina in the Taming of the Shrew ?

Because of her difficulties with not fitting into a very certain societal mold, Katherina continues to captivate and connect with audiences. The Taming of the Shrew is unquestionably patriarchy at its worst. Shakespeare introduces the audience to Katherina, an educated and tenacious woman ready to confront the 16th century's sexist patriarchal beliefs. Many things happen to her, including verbal abuse, unfairness, and double standards, all of which connect with the audience.

Read full story

Taming the shrew : The Conclusion

Characters and staging are crucial in a Rom-Com since the audience expects a main storyline and a subplot. The fact that the two main characters Petruichio and Katrina, the two main sub-characters Bianca and Lucientio, and two of the sub-characters Hortensio and the Widow—who is a new character—as well as all main characters from both plots—are all in one room in Act 5 Scene 2 demonstrates the importance of this scene. -talking and rejoicing The ladies then depart, indicating that the males are now the central players in the story.

Read full story

Are the advocates of DISRUPTION in Silicon Valley constructing MOATS?

Is Building Moats a New Phase of the Tech Industry – a Paradigm Shift?. WARREN BUFFETT claims he only invests in companies that have built-in moats. Moats, which were originally used to defend castles, are becoming more popular in modern technology circles: Are the Silicon Valley disruptors constructing moats?

Read full story

EDS patients refer to themselves as zebras.

It's the early hours of the morning, and I'm thirsty. Should I really attempt to get up and walk to the kitchen by myself? Should I ask my spouse to assist me by waking him up?

Read full story

Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart

"Achebe, like many other African authors, presents a symbolic portrait of tribal existence in confrontation with European modernity. To illustrate his argument, he combines old proverbs with political beliefs. "

Read full story

Elon Musk is building a Robot ?

Tesla's CEO finally ventures into the field of humanoid robots. I was on the verge of dozing off watching Elon Musk and Tesla's 90-minute-long AI Day lecture late Thursday night when someone in a robot suit began gyrating on stage.

Read full story

How to Prevent Climate Change ?

The majority of climate change specialists and institutions argue that if comprehensive measures to manage the problem are not made, the situation would spiral out of control in a few years. Around the globe, news of increasing catastrophes is being reported. As a result, the moment has arrived to take measures to rescue them right now.

Read full story

Global warming's political and social consequences

Analysis of the Situation Although global warming, commonly known as the greenhouse effect, has gained a lot of attention in recent years, climate change is not a new issue. It's been changing for a long time. What is rising is the pace of change; it is speeding up as the human population grows. Our consumption of fuel, land, and industry has risen as our population has grown. All of these things add to the amount of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere, which contributes to global warming. When sunlight reaches the Earth, global warming starts. About 30% of it is reflected back into space by clouds, atmospheric particles, reflecting ground surfaces, and ocean surfaces, while the rest is absorbed by the seas, land, and air. This warms the planet's surface and atmosphere, allowing life to flourish.

Read full story

Digital Ticks Exchange - An Advanced Cryptocurrency Exchange

Digital Ticks Exchange is a cutting-edge bitcoin trading platform!!!. DigitalTicksExchange isn't just another cryptocurrency exchange. It was created for traders by traders. The concept was first conceived in December of 2017. THE FIRST EVER COMMODITY CRYPTO EXCHANGE is being developed by the DigitalTicksExchange team. The team's goal is to create the finest bitcoin trading platform possible.

Read full story

How Does Distribution of Land and Water Affect Climate?

This study investigates how the unequal distribution of land and seas throughout the globe impacts global and regional climate and vegetation. It also considers air and ocean circulation.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy