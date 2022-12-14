Survival Shelters: The Cocoon

Photo by Scout Life

Last time, I talked about creating a very basic form of survival shelter for a survival scenario where there are plenty of trees around called the fallen tree shelter. Now, I am going to be working on describing how to create another form of survival shelter that you can easily make in a similar environment to the fallen tree shelter such as a forest where there is a lot of dry debris. This particular type of shelter is called the cocoon - a fittingly simple name for this particular type of emergency home you might make if you fight yourself stranded in the woods.

The first thing you need to do to create this particular kind of shelter is to go collect any dry debris that you can find on the forest floor. Said debris can be a lot of things, but the simplest kinds of dry debris can be anything from leaves to pine needles to bark. Then, use this debris to create a pile. This pile should be about two to three feet tall to keep you off of the ground, so it might take you a while to get enough material to make a proper pile for this kind of shelter. The pile needs to be longer than you are tall. For example, if you are six feet tall the pile should, at the very least, be about six feet three inches long.

After this, you should burrow into the pile and use this pile as a natural sleeping bag to help protect you against heat loss. Congratulations! You have made the cocoon. Like the fallen tree shelter, it is a helpful shelter in a pinch, especially since this one probably requires the least effort of any survival shelter.