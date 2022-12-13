60% of Americans see crypto as highly risky investment

Photo by CNBC

The shine and mystique that cryptocurrencies used to have seems to be going away after all of the recent events. According to a recent CNBC Make It: Your Money survey, conducted in partnership with Momentive, about sixty percent of people in the United States see investing in crypto as highly risky which is up from forty-five percent back in 2021.

“With major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ethereum down more than 70% from their all-time highs, it’s little wonder that the shine has come off these coins,” said James Royal, the principal reporter at Bankrate explaining why confidence in crypto has gone down, " With crypto coins, you’re not buying a profit interest in a business. Rather, it’s more like you’re buying an arcade token and hoping someone will pay you more for it later on ."

Meanwhile, another twenty-six percent of Americans believe that crypto represents a moderately risky investment. Younger generations, mostly millennials, appear to be more willing to take a chance with crypto than older generations. About thirty-eight percent of Gen Zers (defined in the CNBC Make It: Your Money survey as anyone who is twenty-five years of age and under) and forty-six percent of millennials (defined as all surveyed young Americans that are between the ages of twenty-six and forty-one years all) say crypto investing is a highly risky & volatile kind of investment.

The crypto market has lost a little over $2 trillion since last year and the world's largest crypto exchange, FTX, is now filing for bankruptcy.