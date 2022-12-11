Opinion: For Authoritarians, Tyranny Is Easier Than Compassion

Photo by Wikimedia

We have this myth that authoritarians have to be nice in order to rule for a long time, but I believe it is the opposite: tyranny is easier than being a good leader for a society which is why authoritarianism almost always turns into cruelty. Why is it like this? Well, think about it like this: in abusive relationships, people try 'love bombing' where you act cruelly to lower someone's standards, then occasionally do a nice thing in order to convince the person to stay with you. The goal is essentially to lower someone's self-esteem and standards so they are more likely to stay in the abusive relationship and treat even the tiniest bit of kindness as something extraordinary, making it so the abuser only has to do the bare minimum to make their victim love them.

Now you see how this works for an abusive king or dictator. Purges by dictators by Stalin and Pol Pots were able to scare the population, but also lower standards so the dictator can do small actions randomly of basic human decency seem great by comparison. Plenty of emperors committed genocide and plenty of kings committed mass murder even against their own people with various forms of reasoning. However, one of the main reasons is this: you make people feel afraid and powerless to the point where many are too afraid of you and your cult of personality to quickly make a move, but also lower everyone's standards to the point that all you have to do is show basic empathy or give people occasional gifts or raffles to keep the population happy since their standards for good leadership have slipped so low.

That is kind of one of MANY reasons people see authoritarianism as terrible: it literally gives people less incentive to be good on their own because it is easier to be bad. A good leader will have a population that will have higher standards and expects more than the bare minimum from their regency similar to how someone in a good relationship will expect more from their partners. Bad leaders will have low standards and like someone in a bad relationship, the people will expect less and be ok with the status quo as long as something occasionally good happens that gives them some feeling that they should be ok with their terrible ruler.