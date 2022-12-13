Survival Shelters: The Fallen Tree Shelter

Photo bySurvival World

If you are in a survival situation in the woods or in other forested parts of the world, there are different kinds of shelters you can build in order to help you survive the elements. Here, I am going to talk about one of the simplest kinds of survival shelters that you can build. It is easy to build, but it does require some degree of planning and luck in order to implement, so that is probably why I do not see too many people do videos or articles about creating this particular kind of shelter. Anyway, here is a short article about how you can build a fallen tree shelter from the kind of materials you can easily find in the woods or in the jungle, or pretty much any type of environment on the planet Earth where you can locate a lot of trees.

First, you need to find a fallen tree and make sure it is sturdy. If you are building such a shelter, you need to find a big tree that you can test to see if it is sturdy and won't fall on you in the middle of the night by jumping up and down a few times on the area where the tree broke off from its stump. If you hear a bunch of cracking or feel that the tree trunk is not sturdy, you should move on. You can also find a small tree that fell over and feels sturdy enough to not instantly fall over, but thin enough that it will not hurt you if said tree collapsed.

The next step when you find the right tree is pretty simple: lean branches against the windward side of the tree (so the wind blows into it and not against the shelter) to make a wall. Keep adding branches to make the wall thick enough to keep out the wind. After that, you can build a fire on the open side of the shelter so the heat can help keep you warm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhxlO_0jeA51HE00
Photo byScout Life

A person working in cybersecurity and living in the United States who loves to write about topics like U.S. history, technology news, and a bit of philosophy.

