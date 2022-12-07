Airforce Reveals A New Stealth Bomber

Photo by Pixabay

On Friday, the Pentagon revealed a new mega-project in the form of a next-generation stealth bomber known as the B-21 Raider . This particular stealth bomber was mentioned to be capable of delivering both conventional payloads and nuclear weapons around the entire world. Six of these particular stealth bombers are already being assembled at various different stages of development at secretive facilities near Palmdale, California. Each of these planes is pretty expensive to develop. In fact, every single new B-21 is pegged to cost around seven hundred twenty-nine million two hundred fifty thousand United States dollars. That cost is sure to add up since the United States Air Force plans to procure at least one hundred of these planes. In fact, the costs for research, development, procurement, and routine operations over thirty years for that many stealth bombers are expected to total $203 billion , which is a pretty hefty price tag with all things considered.

This particular program was able to avoid major cost overruns and delays that happened in many previous flawed programs due to very disciplined program management (even though the first flight did get pushed back six months past the original date). In fact, the program reportedly costs less than the original $25 billion budget that it was given. There were also suggestions for how to lower the cost of the particular project, like how earlier this year the Air Force considered creating a cheaper, crewless drone version of the B-21 .