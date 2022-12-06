Chingari: The Indian Mobile App That Benefited From A Nationwide TikTok Ban

Photo by Pexels

For those who are not in the know about Indian politics, India has done what the United States has been considering doing for a long time: it has banned TikTok with a ban that - at the time of this writing - has been in effect for two years. During these two years, lots of people in India moved to a new short-form video platform that was native to India, which from a security & economic perspective of the Indian government seemed like a better alternative to the China-owned TikTok. This new app is known as Chingari, a short-form application for mobile that is known as "India's TikTok". Chingari is available in more than fifteen languages, including the English language. Chingari launched back in 2018, but it pretty much grew in popularity after the ban on TikTok in 2020, allowing the mobile app to leap to the top of the Indian market. Since March of this year, Chingari has been documented to have over one hundred thirty million active users across India.

The Chingari app is backed on the Solana blockchain and uses a token called GARI to help facilitate content monetization. This connection with blockchain technology allowed Chingari to join the World Blockchain Summit – Dubai 2022 as a Presenting Sponsor.

“We are honored to be the presenting partners of the 22nd Global edition of World Blockchain Summit that brings global crypto and blockchain community under one roof.

The platform will provide us with an opportunity to build stronger relationships with our existing community as well as engage with crypto leaders, investors, government representatives, crypto enthusiasts from across the world. It will also bring the global players closer to the revolutionary GARI-powered, Chingari app.” said Sumit Ghosh, CEO, and Co-Founder of Chingari.

Chingari can be found on Google Play and the iOS app store. It is also internationally available, so it might be an interesting alternative for certain people in America to consider as various state governments and politicians on the federal level consider banning TikTok in the States.