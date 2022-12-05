Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheep

Photo by Wingate University

At Wingate University, a private Baptist university with a main campus in Wingate, NC & several other campuses across North Carolina, a senior by the name of Emma Ahrens is one of seven students across the entire state of North Carolina to have been awarded a research stipend from North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities. The presentation that got Ahrens this stipend is called “Fetal Microchimerism in Sheep: Determining Patterns of Fetal Cell Transfer in the Ewe During Pregnancy and Beyond". This research is able to show case how to quantify the number of male fetal cells that enter the blood of a pregnant mother sheep and how tissues are transfered during fetal development. As Ahrens explains herself when she was interviewed by The Charlotte Weekly website:

When a ewe produces offspring, there is a transfer of cells from the mother to the baby and fetal cells from the baby to the mother through the placenta. It is known, from previous studies, that male fetal cells may be present in tissues of the mother. Our research is an attempt to quantify the number of male fetal cells in the mother’s blood. To do that, we use a laboratory technique called quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR).

“Once our research models were set, we began working on techniques that allowed us to quantify male DNA in tissues, and we’re now starting to analyze blood samples from pregnant sheep. Over the last two years, Emma has observed that research can be very time-consuming and produce unpredictable results, but her ability to grind along and remain curious will serve her well as a graduate student." says biology professor Dr. Alison Brown from Wingate University.