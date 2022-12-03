Ghost: An Open-source Popular Blogging Platform

Photo by Pixabay/Pexels

Ghost is the name of a powerful application that can be useful for plenty of new media creators who want to publish, share, and potentially grow some kind of business around the content they produce. Ghost itself describes itself as the independent artist version of the popular blogging website Medium. There are plenty of differences, however, between Ghost and Medium that might make Ghost the better alternative if you want more of a professional website or blog that gives you far more control over your content than Medium.

For one, Ghost is open-source, meaning it is software where the original source code is freely available for anyone to redistribute and modify. While Ghost is many handled by a central organization, anyone can essentially create their own version of Ghost and host a Ghost blog from their own private server or device for free with enough technological know-how. Medium is not open source & you cannot create your own version of the platform without being sued if you somehow get access to the code. With Ghost, you are allowed to use a custom domain just like any professional website or blog, meaning you get to decide what the URL for your particular site is. You are not allowed to do that with Medium.