The Difficulty of Successful Non-violent and Violent Protests

Photo by Pexels

Many people wonder why there are not more people who protest and rebel against controlling regimes and injustices related to however is abusing the power of the current regime. Well, there are many complex reasons why someone might continue to accept living under an authoritarian regime or accept injustices and one of them is probably the difficulty of having a successful protest. For their 2011 book Why Civil Resistance Works , Erica Chenoweth and Maria J. Stephan collected data from the last decade and looked at over 300 political campaigns, both violent and non-violent, to try to see what the rate of success is.