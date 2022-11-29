ASPD and A Lack of Empathy

Tyler Mc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zcZy_0jR1LasM00
Photo byDarya Sannikova/Pexels

On this particular platform, I have previously written about a lot of mental illnesses associated with a lack of empathy or shallow emotions such as Narcissistic Personality Disorder, Histrionic Personality Disorder, and Borderline Personality Disorder. Now, I am going to talk about the most popular mental illness associated with a lack of empathy called Antisocial Personality Disorder or ASPD if we are going with the acronym. ASPD is a mental illness that is characterized by deceitfulness, impulsivity, and remorselessness. People who are affected by ASPD are likely to commit unlawful and violent acts & ASPD affects about one to four percent of the general population, which is basically between one in one hundred people and one in twenty-five people.

To be diagnosed with ASPD by a medical professional, you need to be at least eighteen years old and you also have to possess at least three of the following symptoms:

  • Disrespect for laws manifesting in the commission of acts that are grounds for arrest
  • Deceitfulness
  • Impulsivity
  • Irritability and/or aggressiveness, potentially leading to fights or assaults
  • Disregard for the safety of self and others
  • Irresponsibility, such as failure to meet financial obligations
  • Lack of remorse, shown by being indifferent to or rationalizing harming others

There are different causes for ASPD with half of all variants being caused by genetics, meaning half of all cases of ASPD are people being born with a lack of empathy for their fellow man. The other half is caused by environmental factors or abuse. There are no medications approved to treat ASPD, but there are forms of therapy that could treat the condition like:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychology# illness# empathy# psychopathy

Comments / 5

Published by

A person working in cybersecurity and living in the United States who loves to write about topics like U.S. history, technology news, and a bit of philosophy.

Wingate, NC
3311 followers

More from Tyler Mc.

Ghost: An Open-source Popular Blogging Platform

Ghost is the name of a powerful application that can be useful for plenty of new media creators who want to publish, share, and potentially grow some kind of business around the content they produce. Ghost itself describes itself as the independent artist version of the popular blogging website Medium. There are plenty of differences, however, between Ghost and Medium that might make Ghost the better alternative if you want more of a professional website or blog that gives you far more control over your content than Medium.

Read full story

Bank of America to Partner with XRP After SEC Case

According to reports, Bank of America is waiting for the end of the SEC court case against Ripple. The plan is to join forces with the company behind the XRP cryptocurrency and blockchain in order to produce better on-demand liquidity (or ODL) products for Bank of America clients.

Read full story
1 comments

Defining A Republic

A Republic is a form of government that is frequently talked about in politics as well as the news. Plenty of people like to mention a republic without knowing what a republic is or what kind of government a republic is supposed to be in the modern definition of the word. Fortunately, Oxford Languages is a dictionary from the world-famous prestigious university that has a very clear definition of what a republic is that helps to clear up any confusion. According to Oxford, a republic is a state in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives, and which has an elected or nominated president rather than a monarch. Basically, by the modern definition, a republic is a form of representative democracy where the people have the power to express how they should be represented but so do the elected/nominated representatives that are supposed to help implement the will of those they governed with effective policies.

Read full story

The Difficulty of Successful Non-violent and Violent Protests

Many people wonder why there are not more people who protest and rebel against controlling regimes and injustices related to however is abusing the power of the current regime. Well, there are many complex reasons why someone might continue to accept living under an authoritarian regime or accept injustices and one of them is probably the difficulty of having a successful protest. For their 2011 book Why Civil Resistance Works, Erica Chenoweth and Maria J. Stephan collected data from the last decade and looked at over 300 political campaigns, both violent and non-violent, to try to see what the rate of success is.

Read full story

Borderline Personality Disorder and Lowered Empathy

I have previously written about two personality disorders. One of them is associated with a lack of empathy, affects about six point two percent of the general population, and is known as Narcissistic Personality Disorder - or NPD for short. The other is associated with having shallow emotions & Adolf Hitler, affects one point eight percent of the general populace, & is known as Histrionic Personality Disorder or HPD. Now, I am going to be writing about Borderline Personality Disorder, which you can also refer to as BPD if you want to shorten it. The disorder is a condition that is characterized by instability and impulsivity. Some studies say that the condition affects around one point six percent of adults, but another peer-reviewed scientific study says that the number could be up to six percent of the general population.

Read full story
8 comments

Diamond App Growing To 130,000 MAUs

Earlier, I talked about the Diamond App: a decentralized Twitter alternative built on the DeSo blockchain. It was created in a way that provided that data could be stored efficiently enough on a blockchain in order to create a social media platform that could store all of the data from its users on-chain.

Read full story

Basic Information on The Social Media Platform Reddit

The Philadephia Inquirer wrote an article about different social media platforms that people can try out if they are curious or planning to make an exodus from Twitter. One of those platforms that were mentioned in the article is Reddit: a popular network that acts as a message board forum that allows people to participate in category-based subgroups known as subreddits. That is a very basic explanation of how the social media site works, but there is more about Reddit and how it works as one of the many social media websites people can look at if they are interested.

Read full story
1 comments

Avian flu outbreak wipes out millions of U.S. Birds

Things have not been going well currently for birds of the United States. The disease known as the Avian flu has led to a lot of problems for the birds of our country. According to NBC News, the Avian flu has wiped out fifty million five hundred forty thousand birds in America this year. This information comes from the USDA - or the United States Department of Agriculture for those who do not want to use the acronym - and according to the organization, this is the deadliest outbreak of Avian flu in the history of the US dealing with the disease. The death of many chickens, turkeys, and various other birds represents the worst United States animal health disaster that our nation has seen to date, topping the previous record of fifty million five hundred birds dying from the virus back in 2015.

Read full story
1 comments

Subway Unveils Sub Vending Machines

Vending machines are usually used for people to purchase small snacks to eat like chips, snacks, and drinks for those who are regularly on the move. Still, here in America, you do not usually see vending machines that give you a chance to buy an entire meal from them. The restaurant company Subway is looking to change that and create a vending machine that might allow you to grab a sub from it quickly without having to deal with the regular crowd you have to deal with going to a restaurant, which will be pretty enjoyable for those on the go who wish they could some food even faster than visiting a fast food joint allows.

Read full story
17 comments

Rai Stones: The Ancient Origin of Blockchain Technology

Blockchains and distributed ledgers that act as decentralized databases to keep track of information and money are treated as a recent technology that only existed since the creation of computer technology and the internet. However, what if I was to tell you that there was - and technically still is - an ancient tribe that used stone decentralized ledgers in the same way that blockchains and distributed ledgers are used today?

Read full story

An Introduction to counties in the United States

In the United States, a county is the largest territorial division for local government within a state of the U.S. Today, there are three thousand two hundred forty-three counties in the United States and according to the US Census, the average county is about one hundred four thousand four hundred thirty-five people in terms of population. A county is generally considered larger than a district/borough while being smaller than a metropolis on average (though that is not always the case. The largest county in the United States is Los Angeles County in the state of California with around ten million people and the smallest county in the whole country is Loving County in Texas with only sixty-four people calling this particular county home as of twenty twenty). Almost every single county contains one city or multiple cities within its borders, but this is not the case in the Big Apple. In New York City, there are five counties that are named after the five boroughs you can find in the city: Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Wireless Communications on 'The Farm' Hippie Commune in Tennessee

It was literally three months ago when I first wrote about The Farm: an anarchist hippie commune in Tennessee that was established by a man who practiced a mix of Buddhist anarchism & Christian anarchism and still exists to this day. That article was a good introduction to the community and explained how it works, but one of the things I can talk about now is how The Farm and other anarchist communities embrace or use technology. Here, I will be talking about a brief history of how The Farm implements wireless communication technology to communicate with each other as well as the outside world in a manner that is somewhat self-sufficient.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Black Bear Ranch: A Small Anarchist Intentional Community In California

California, the state where Black Bear Ranch is located at the coordinates 41.24184°N 123.17721°WPhoto byWikimedia. Black Bear Ranch was one of the many hippie communes and anarchist communities that were founded during the 1960s: the hippie era when counterculture took root and was pretty popular. It was founded back in 1968 on top of the location of an abandoned ghost town. Said ghost town was once a mining settlement that was started back in the 1860s and was eventually left to ruin. Legally, the commune was technically owned by one resident named Richard Marley until around 1987 when ownership was transferred to the Black Bear Family Trust. The commune still exists today, but it has declined to the point where in 2013, it was documented to forty residents.

Read full story
4 comments

FlipaClip: The Brief History of An Animation App For Your Phone

Many people dream of animation and potentially making their own cartoons or shorts through the medium of drawings. However, many people feel like they do not have the time to learn how to animate and most probably feel like animation would require them to get an expensive drawing tablet or to constantly buy a lot of paper to place their drawings on. However, there is something that allows you to create some very awesome-looking animations all from your phone. This app is called FlipaClip and it has been an option for aspiring animators to use if they want to create animations in their spare time from their smartphone since 2012. The app provides enough for people to draw pretty much anything from a bunch of simple stick figures to more elaborate, colorful sketches that can practically come to life in the form of flipbook animations.

Read full story

Anarchosyndicalism and the conflict with communism...

When I was writing about the Neozapatistas - a group of anarchists living in Mexico fighting drug cartels for a free libertarian society - there were some people who referred to the society as 'communist'. This made me laugh my butt off and realize how much communism is used to insult people to the point where it nearly loses all meaning. For one, the Neozapatismo are not communist - they subscribe to an ideology that actually has a long history of opposing communists and fascists, and statists called anarcho-syndicalism.What is anarcho-syndicalism? It is an anarchist ideology that has a society run by a series of trade unions. The name comes from the french word syndicalisme, which basically means “trade unionism”. Each trade union would be a local syndicat, a free association of self-governing “producers.”

Read full story

People Leaving Twitter For Other Social Media Websites Following Elon Musk Becoming CEO

Over one million people have deactivated their Twitter accounts in all of the days following Elon Musk taking over the social media giant as the chief executive officer. There have been a bunch of things that have influenced people to switch from this particular social media site: Musk firing many members of the staff of Twitter, the announcement that it will now cost people eight dollars a month for users to get a blue checkmark to verify that a person is exactly who they say they are, and a five hundred percent jump in tweets containing the N-Word following Elon Musk's takeover of the site.

Read full story
3 comments

The Number of Serial Killers In The United States Has Been Decreasing for the Past 3 Decades

There has been a lot of bad news about things that have been going on recently. However, there is a piece of good news for a lot of people to know that is not being reported right now: the number of serial killers and mass murders has been going down for years. The number of active serial killers and mass murders walking around in the United States seems to be much lower than ever before and it has been significantly going down for the past three decades. In fact, according to the news website called warp news and the peer-reviewed study that is featured in one of their articles, the number of serial killers in the United States of America has decreased by eighty percent over the past thirty years.

Read full story
34 comments

20% of CEOs Have Psychopathic Traits According To A Peer-Reviewed Psychological Study

There are a bunch of claims from different people in stories across the world and on the internet that their boss is a psychopath or certain business leaders are sociopathic, but these are usually treated as forms of hyperbolic speech or claims from people who are blowing things out of proportion simply because they had a bad day. However, a bunch of people may be the ones who actually have a point and might be telling the truth about how their boss could be a psychopath.

Read full story
1 comments

Median Cost of Housing Close To Half of A Million Dollars

It is pretty easy for older people to brag about when they were the same age as millennials or certain members of Generation X, they were able to own a house and have their own place to live. However, what a lot of older people seem to forget is the difference in how much things cost back in the day compared to how much items cost today. The cost of living and the cost of plenty of regular items needed for a living has been going up constantly in America - there are no sane people that are arguing otherwise. Back in 1980, the median cost to own a house was forty-seven thousand two hundred United States Dollars, which would basically be considered a steal nowadays. By 2000, the median cost of getting a house had risen to one hundred nineteen thousand six hundred dollars and by 2020, that median price of a house has risen to four hundred twenty-eight thousand seven hundred dollars, almost ten times the median cost of a house back in 1980!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy