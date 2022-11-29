ASPD and A Lack of Empathy

Photo by Darya Sannikova/Pexels

On this particular platform, I have previously written about a lot of mental illnesses associated with a lack of empathy or shallow emotions such as Narcissistic Personality Disorder, Histrionic Personality Disorder, and Borderline Personality Disorder. Now, I am going to talk about the most popular mental illness associated with a lack of empathy called Antisocial Personality Disorder or ASPD if we are going with the acronym. ASPD is a mental illness that is characterized by deceitfulness, impulsivity, and remorselessness. People who are affected by ASPD are likely to commit unlawful and violent acts & ASPD affects about one to four percent of the general population, which is basically between one in one hundred people and one in twenty-five people.

To be diagnosed with ASPD by a medical professional, you need to be at least eighteen years old and you also have to possess at least three of the following symptoms:

Disrespect for laws manifesting in the commission of acts that are grounds for arrest

Deceitfulness

Impulsivity

Irritability and/or aggressiveness, potentially leading to fights or assaults

Disregard for the safety of self and others

Irresponsibility, such as failure to meet financial obligations

Lack of remorse, shown by being indifferent to or rationalizing harming others

There are different causes for ASPD with half of all variants being caused by genetics, meaning half of all cases of ASPD are people being born with a lack of empathy for their fellow man. The other half is caused by environmental factors or abuse. There are no medications approved to treat ASPD, but there are forms of therapy that could treat the condition like: