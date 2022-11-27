Diamond App Growing To 130,000 MAUs

Photo by DeSo

Earlier, I talked about the Diamond App: a decentralized Twitter alternative built on the DeSo blockchain . It was created in a way that provided that data could be stored efficiently enough on a blockchain in order to create a social media platform that could store all of the data from its users on-chain.

"Existing blockchains cannot store content efficiently," says Nader Al-Naji , the founder of DeSo. "It costs about $50 to store a 200-character Tweet on Ethereum and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like social, blogging, and even marketplaces."