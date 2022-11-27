Diamond App Growing To 130,000 MAUs

Earlier, I talked about the Diamond App: a decentralized Twitter alternative built on the DeSo blockchain. It was created in a way that provided that data could be stored efficiently enough on a blockchain in order to create a social media platform that could store all of the data from its users on-chain.
"Existing blockchains cannot store content efficiently," says Nader Al-Naji, the founder of DeSo. "It costs about $50 to store a 200-character Tweet on Ethereum and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like social, blogging, and even marketplaces."
According to the online news site PR Newswire, the Diamond App is quickly crossing one hundred thirty thousand monthly active users since November, making the application pretty successful for its particular launch. A portion of this hyper-growth can be attributed to all of the turbulence & chaos that is going on with many of the major social media giants that are currently operating such as Twitter with its current transition to having Elon Musk as its CEO. Part of this can also be attributed to people who are veterans when it comes to working with social media programs and joining with DeSo in order to make it a better platform. For example, Salil Shah joined the team working with DeSo. This is a man who used to be an executive at Meta and helped to work on the social media platform Facebook.
