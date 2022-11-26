Basic Information on The Social Media Platform Reddit

Photo by Brett Jordan/Pexels

The Philadephia Inquirer wrote an article about different social media platforms that people can try out if they are curious or planning to make an exodus from Twitter. One of those platforms that were mentioned in the article is Reddit: a popular network that acts as a message board forum that allows people to participate in category-based subgroups known as subreddits. That is a very basic explanation of how the social media site works, but there is more about Reddit and how it works as one of the many social media websites people can look at if they are interested.

Reddit is a social news aggregation site with a bunch of registered users that are commonly known as "Redditors". According to the website Semrush - a search engine marketing firm situated in Boston, Massachusetts - Reddit is the ninth most visited website in the world and the sixth most popular website in the United States. All of this should make sense to anyone who knows the number of daily active users Reddit has - fifty-two million to be exact! It is a platform that is pretty good for those who want to be able to reach a younger audience for any reason whether it is basic socialization or promoting a business. This is because according to Alexa - a service that used to be implemented by Amazon to make statistics on different sites - twenty-two percent of the user base is adults between 18 to 29 years old with a similarly large percentage of the people on Reddit being younger than that.