Rai Stones: The Ancient Origin of Blockchain Technology

Photo by Shutterstock

Blockchains and distributed ledgers that act as decentralized databases to keep track of information and money are treated as a recent technology that only existed since the creation of computer technology and the internet. However, what if I was to tell you that there was - and technically still is - an ancient tribe that used stone decentralized ledgers in the same way that blockchains and distributed ledgers are used today?

Researchers from the University of Oregon have found that for at least several hundred years, members of the Yap tribe around Micronesia have used large stones called rai as ledgers that allowed the villagers to regularly double-check who has what resources as well as maintain a decentralized non-physical 'currency' where people keep track of how much money each villager has based on said ledgers. The owners of these Rai limestones would regularly check each other's ledgers and come to a consensus based on what most ledgers have recorded up to a certain point in time while adding new valid transactions, similar to the consensus algorithms that are on modern blockchains.

"Given that the actual possession of rai was often infeasible, an owner would deem it to be valuable only if they could trust that all participants in the economic system agreed on the record of ownership. Effectively, it was not a bearer asset; ownership was established solely through the ledger. Similarly, Bitcoin is often referred to as ‘trustless.’ It is notable that it emerged during one of the worst economic recessions in recent history, a time during which trust in the financial system was at a historic low." said Scott M. Fitzpatrick of the University of Oregon Department of Anthropology and his teammate professor Stephen McKeon of the Lundquist College of Business who were researching the precursors of modern blockchain tech.

Basically, as the tribes grew and it was easier to fake stones & harder to have a proper consensus, the stones, and distributed ledger fell out of favor. However, thanks to computer technology, blockchains and decentralized databases are able to bring the Rai stones back in a new, modern way!