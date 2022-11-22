An Introduction to counties in the United States

Picture of Los Angeles County Photo by Wikimedia

In the United States, a county is the largest territorial division for local government within a state of the U.S. Today, there are three thousand two hundred forty-three counties in the United States and according to the US Census, the average county is about one hundred four thousand four hundred thirty-five people in terms of population. A county is generally considered larger than a district/borough while being smaller than a metropolis on average (though that is not always the case. The largest county in the United States is Los Angeles County in the state of California with around ten million people and the smallest county in the whole country is Loving County in Texas with only sixty-four people calling this particular county home as of twenty twenty). Almost every single county contains one city or multiple cities within its borders, but this is not the case in the Big Apple. In New York City, there are five counties that are named after the five boroughs you can find in the city: Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.

Counties are called a variety of different things depending on where they are located. For example, there are boroughs in many parts of Alaska that basically act as counties (even though as previously stated, boroughs are regularly considered smaller settlements than counties) with Alaska being divided into nineteen organized boroughs. Meanwhile, you have parishes in the state of Louisiana.

Counties are important for people in the United States to know about because they are the largest local entities that you can have before you get to the state level. Counties are responsible for public education and local law enforcement below the state level, so what decisions are made by the county can regularly determine the lives of everyday Americans.